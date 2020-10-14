Mirka Andolfo Promises Mercy Sequel, Merciless From Image For 2021.

Mirka Andolfo's Mercy was a big hit for Image Comics even a) with the pandemic shutdown and b) translating a comic book that had already been published in another language. But following on from Unnatural and the Ablaze translation of Un/Sacred, as well as working for DC on Bombshells, RWBY, Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman, Andolfo has become quite the sales magnet for the comics industry.

Which is why at the back of the sixth and final issue published a couple of weeks ago, was the news that it may not be so final after all. And that Mercy would be returning in 2021, under a new name. Merciless.

The first Image Comics volume covers the first two volumes of Mercy by Mirka Andolfo published in Italy by Panini, though Image Comics issues made it out before the European volume. A third volume of Mercy, which is presumably what Merciless will be adapted from, is due for February from Panini in Italy and France.

As the community of Woodsburgh reveals its final secrets, Lady Hellaine finally gets her way. This Machiavellian plan that she has carefully prepared for all these years comes to an end and we finally discover her true intentions. But a grain of sand disturbs the mind of the mysterious young woman: what are these new feelings she is feeling? Would she really be able to love? It's a safe bet that the explosive finale of the Mercy trilogy will surprise more than one …

We did call Mirka Andolfo the next Todd McFarlane for Image Comics after all. You can also read the first issue of Mercy, for full, free over here.