Mirka Andolfo Takes Bettie Page Home To Italy, From Dynamite

Naples-born artist Mirka Andolfo has steadily built a name for herself on DC Comics series like Bombshells and RWBY, but in her native Italy, she's better known for her creator-owned work. Her Italian series Contra Natura was published by Image in as Unnatural to a warm reception in 2018 (which went on to be one of Image's most reordered Vol. 1 trades throughout 2019) followed by Mercy and Merciless, and Sweet Paprika and her Sacro/Profano series as Un/Sacred from Ablaze, have all been hits in Italy and in the US, and now she is drawing Generation Joker for DC, part of the Murphyverse.

But in June, Mirka Andolfo is writing (and contributing covers) a new series from Dynamite, starring screen legend Bettie Page. Taking Ms Page back to Italy in a story drawn by Elisa Ferrari and co-written by Luca Blengino.

"Our goal is to tell an intense story with an intense character and an intense but realistic setting," shared Andolfo. It's la dolce vita for Bettie! Her latest adventure starts when she's been cast as the lead of a film shooting in historic and beautiful Rome. It's a Bettie Page escapade, so of course some shady-looking thugs attempt to kidnap her before she even gets the chance to enjoy the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Italy! Turns out, it's a case of mistaken identity. Miss Page just happens to look nearly exactly like their intended target. Will the dark angel be able to negotiate – or wiggle – her way out of this predicament? She'll also learn more about her mysterious doppleganger along the way.

Mirka and Elisa are joined by a cast of additional pinup greats to contribute stunning covers for the beautiful bombshell. Joseph Michael Linsner is back, and he's made his mark on the raven-haired risque queen through the years, back to his rare interior story produced for Playboy and then available to read in Dynamite's first Bettie collection. He's joined this time by Junggeun Yoon, Rebeca Puebla, Lesley "Leirix" Li, and of course Mirka herself – who depicts Bettie on an iconic Vespa!

Bettie Page #1 will be published by Dynamite in June.