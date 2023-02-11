Mirka Andolfo Draws Generation Joker for Sean Murphy's DC Murphyverse Batman: White Knight: Generation Joker will be written by Katana Collins and Clay McCormack, with art by Mirka Andolfo, from DC Comics in May.

Mirka Andolfo time! This week's Batman: Beyond The White Knight #8 comes to an end from DC Comics but also looks to the future. As well as confirming Sean Murphy's upcoming Zorro comic book series he is licensing and publishing, there is more from the Muphyverse, the DC Comics continuity that contains his White Knight comic book series. In the backmatter, Sean Murphy lays out what is to come for the Murphyverse. And shows some of it off too. Batman: White Knight Presents: Generation Joker.

"The first title will be called Generation Joker, written by Katana Collins and Clay McCormack, with art by Mirka Andolfo! Here's the pitch… Concerned about Jackie's obsession with the Joker, Jack Napier steals a Batmobile and – kidnaps his two children to take them on a family road trip. By visiting different locations from his past, Jack hopes to help them understand who he was, where it all went wrong, and how there was always one person there to save him—their mother. This dysfunctional-family road trip takes a sudden turn when the kids uncover a dark secret. that could bring their dad back to life for real. What starts out as some much-needed father-kid bonding soon turns deadly as Joker's old enemies close in on them."

Romance novelist Katana Collins wrote the previous Batman White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn as well as Cherish from Dynamite, and the Cafe Racer graphic novel with Murphy. Clay McCormack co-wrote Batman White Knight: Red Hood with Murphy and wrote and drew Bloody Hel. Mirka Andolfo is best known for her work on Unnatural. Deep Beyond, Sweet Paprika, Un/Sacred and Mercy.

BATMAN BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #8 (OF 8) CVR A SEAN MURPHY & DAVE STEWART (MR)

(W) Sean Murphy (A/CA) Sean Murphy, Dave Stewart

IT ALL ENDS HERE! With the future of Gotham City at stake, Bruce Wayne leads an attack on the Wayne-Powers building to take down Blight and his minions once and for all. And with the new Batman, the Robins, and GCPD's Barbara Gordon at his side, anything seems possible. But not all endings will be happy: Bruce is still an escaped felon, and the FBI is hot on his tail. Could this be the end of Batman? Not if the mysterious Agent Prince has anything to say about it! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/14/2023