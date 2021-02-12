Missy Meets The Third Doctor And The First Master In New Doctor Who

Doctor Who: Missy #1 marks the first appearance of the Master's incarnation as Missy, as portrayed by Michelle Gomez. She will also appear alongside the Third Doctor as portrayed by Jon Pertwee and the first Master as portrayed by Roger Delgado. The four-issue series begins in April and we have a first look at the artwork from the series below, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the first appearance of The Master in Terror Of The Autons. And from this preview, she seems to bring a lot of knowledge of the Doctor's future to his past, including Silence and Slitheen. And the Twelfth Doctor, as portrayed by Peter Capaldi, is set to join them too. Time to check out the round things.

DOCTOR WHO MISSY #1 CVR A BUISAN

TITAN COMICS

FEB211536

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) David M Buisan

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A BRAND-NEW COMIC AND THE DEBUT OF THE DOCTOR'S DEADLIEST ADVERSARY! MISSY wages war on the THIRD AND TWELFTH DOCTORS! Can they stop her from executing her lethal plot? Announced on Doctor Who official social media – 5 MILLION FANS In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Titan Comics continues to publish comic books with the BBC Doctor Who license, including comics based on The Thirteenth Doctor, with crossovers with The Tenth Doctor and plenty more to come ahead of the TV series return later in 2021. Maybe they'll let me write another one, one of these days. You never know.