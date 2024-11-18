Posted in: Comics | Tagged: money shot, patton oswalt

Money Shot: The Big Bang #1 in Vault Comics' February 2025 Solicits

Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham kick off Money Shot: The Big Bang with a proper #1 in Vault Comics' February 2025 solicits.

Article Summary Money Shot: The Big Bang debuts with Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt, and Garth Graham leading the unique series.

Final issues for Godfather Of Hell, Kid Maroon, and Lilith feature dramatic conclusions in Vault's February 2025.

New graphic novel Goobers explores a body-snatching horror tale set in a small Southern town with Cody Ziglar.

Something Crawled Out offers an eerie chase for missing girls, with a possible Devilish ally, releasing in March.

Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt and Garth Graham kick off Money Shot: The Big Bang with a proper #1, as Godfather Of Hell, Kid Maroon and Lilith all have their final issues in Vault Comics' February 2025 solicits and solicitations.

MONEY SHOT BIG BANG #1 (OF 5) CVR B REBEKAH ISAACS VAR (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Patton Oswalt (A) Garth Graham (CA) Rebekah Isaacs

PATTON OSWALT, real life funny person, joins OG writer Tim Seeley and all new artist Garth Graham for a sexy new arc! You ever see that second Ewoks movie? The one where they suddenly kill off all the characters from the first movie?! And you were like "Mommy! Whyyy, oh God, whyyy?" Well, this new MONEY SHOT arc is like that with a lot less body hair, somewhat more sex, and the same amount of people yelling for mommy. The XXX-plorers return just in time to witness the rise of an anti-sex death cult! Now it's a race against time and the relay team includes alien strippers! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

GODFATHER OF HELL #4 (OF 4) CVR A PIUS BAK

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Pius Bak

Pride comes before the fall! Dario Santini has learned just how dangerous it can be to make a deal with a devil. One minute you're Hell's number one debt collector and the next you've lost everything that has ever mattered to you: your job… your girl… your very soul! What is it they say about sins always finding you out? Don't miss the hell-raising final chapter of this spooky season's must-read supernatural thriller from New York Times bestselling author Cavan Scott and Bram Stoker Award-winning artist Pius Bak! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

KID MAROON #4 (OF 4) CVR A VICTOR SANTOS

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Victor Santos (A/CA) Victor Santos

THE DRAMATIC CONCLUSION OF KID MAROON threatens to bring down the house… and the city with it. Kid is in mourning. Is his best and only friend dead? Has his detective career only brought more chaos and carnage to Crimeville? Has he hurt more than helped? Does he deserve a family? Does he deserve anything? Well, maybe it's up to our criminal mastermind to serve Kid his just desserts… in the form of that infernal gangster MISTER KILL! This is the final issue of a most harrowing tale, and it might just be the final hours of one special little boy! With an ending so satisfying you'll leave the table with a little sauce on the side of your mouth. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

LILITH #5 (OF 5) CVR A CORIN HOWELL (MR)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Welp. Looks like the gooby creature wasn't quite dead afterall, and now he's found a new Priest-like skin-sack to walk around in. This just isn't Lilith's day. Stuck in the subway fighting this goob creature once again, Lilith learns that it's made a few clones of itself. And they're threatening Penelope and Ben at their shop! Now Lilith has no choice but to team up with Michael to take care of this pest problem. Wish there was something in the book that could help… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

GOOBERS TP VOL 01

(W) Cody Ziglar (A/CA) Ryan Lee

Clayton Lowe is headed back to his small Southern hometown, despite his best efforts to leave it in the rearview mirror. Clay's new friends from grad school are about to meet his old friends from high school and discover that something may have finally changed in the town where nothing ever changes: Pine Cove is ground zero for an infestation of body-snatching alien-bugs. Time to bury the past. From Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Punk, Futurama) and Ryan Lees (Rick & Morty) comes a body-snatching splatter-fest of horror and humor! Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025

SOMETHING CRAWLED OUT COMPLETE SERIES TP

(W) Son M. (A) Cas MadCursed Peirano, Dri Gomez (CA) Cathy Kwan

Something wicked crawled out screaming. Edith "Eddie" Miller has no grand plans or great prospects. She spends her days sleeping in and her nights working shifts at a gas station. But when her younger sister fails to come home, Eddie unearths a web of missing girls and rotting bodies. The police prove useless, so Eddie teams up with her best friend, Rainer, in a desperate hunt to find her sister. The only thing is—Eddie believes her best friend might be the Devil himself. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!