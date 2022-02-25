Monkey Prince #2 Preview: Holy Decapitation, Batman!

Batman decapitates a high schooler in this preview of Monkey Prince #2. "I freaking hate Batman?" We're with you, Prince! That guy is the absolute worst! Check out the preview below.

MONKEY PRINCE #2

DC Comics

0122DC150

0122DC151 – Monkey Prince #2 Ejikure Cover – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Bernard Chang (CA) Benard Chang

Batman and Robin fight with Pigsy over…a part of Monkey Prince's body that fell off and is rolling around moving on its own? And Pigsy better grab it quickly, before Monkey Prince transforms back into Marcus Sun, because there's no way a regular teenager could survive that!

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $3.99

