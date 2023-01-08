Moon Knight #19 Preview: Supervillains, Made in America? Zodiac explains his patriotic take on American supervillains in this preview of Moon Knight #19.

Moon Knight #19

by Jed MacKay & Federico Sabbatini, cover by Stephen Segovia

Moon Knight delves into the depths of the Earth to bring vengeance and justice to the subterranean seas of New York City while wrestling with new revelations brought to light by savage murder. Meanwhile, what exactly has Zodiac been up to all this time…?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.07"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620137201911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620137201921 – MOON KNIGHT 19 NAKAYAMA CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137201931 – MOON KNIGHT 19 PARILLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620137201941 – MOON KNIGHT 19 TAN DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

