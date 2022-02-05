Moon Knight #8 Preview: Vengeance Comes for Hunter's Moon
Hunter's Moon has run afoul of Stained Glass Scarlet in this preview of Moon Knight #8, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Can he continue to fill Moon Knight's boots until that damn super-mega-crossover event is over? Check out the preview below.
Moon Knight #8
by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Cory Smith
"Welcome to the Midnight Mission. My name is Doctor Moon. How can I help?" Moon Knight may be indisposed in the wake of the DEVIL'S REIGN, but the mission continues. In his absence, an erstwhile ally takes up the fight, but will the mystery of Stained-Glass Scarlet prove to be too much for Hunter's Moon, the Fist of Khonshu?
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137200811
| Rated T+
$3.99
Varants:
75960620137200821 – MOON KNIGHT 8 NAUCK X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620137200831 – MOON KNIGHT 8 LAND VARIANT – $3.99 US
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.