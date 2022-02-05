Moon Knight #8 Preview: Vengeance Comes for Hunter's Moon

Hunter's Moon has run afoul of Stained Glass Scarlet in this preview of Moon Knight #8, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Can he continue to fill Moon Knight's boots until that damn super-mega-crossover event is over? Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #8

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Cory Smith

"Welcome to the Midnight Mission. My name is Doctor Moon. How can I help?" Moon Knight may be indisposed in the wake of the DEVIL'S REIGN, but the mission continues. In his absence, an erstwhile ally takes up the fight, but will the mystery of Stained-Glass Scarlet prove to be too much for Hunter's Moon, the Fist of Khonshu?

