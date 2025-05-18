Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: moon knight

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #8 Preview: Carver's Axe to Grind

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #8 hits stores on Wednesday as Carver, Fairchild's deadly enforcer, aims to succeed where her boss failed in taking down the lunar vigilante.

CARVER EARNS HER CUT! And her namesake! Wielding an sword from Vanaheim and with an ax to grind, ACHILLES' FAIRCHILD'S right-hand woman and most dangerous enforcer, CARVER, has been ordered to kill Moon Knight! Moon Knight's already gotten stomped by Fairchild himself and only lived by the grace of his God, Khonshu! But the Moon God's patience is wearing thin and Carver's blade craves blood!

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #8

by Jed MacKay & Devmalya Pramanik, cover by Davide Paratore

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620928600811

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620928600816 – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #8 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620928600821 – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #8 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620928600831 – MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #8 SERGIO DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

