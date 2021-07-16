Moon Knight Wants His Money in This Preview of Moon Knight #1

Does Jed McKay really want to write a season of Angel or something? Moon Knight launches Angel Investi… we mean, Midnight Mission in this preview of Moon Knight #1. And he has his first customer, calling on Moon Knight to put a stop to some vampires engaged in shady vampire activities. Is this related to Moon Knight's longtime feud with Dracula? Who knows. All we know is there's a buttload of variant covers and a preview below. Enjoy.

MOON KNIGHT #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210540

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

I AM MOON KNIGHT!

The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night.

Let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $4.99