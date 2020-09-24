More Delays To Marvel Comics Issues Due To Printers

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported on Marvel Comics delays due to printer issues, in different areas. Well, there are more to come.

Again, comic book stores served out of Diamond Comic Distributors' Plattsburgh, NY Distribution Centre will be hit the hardest. Orders for Avengers #36 and the Fortnite variant and the two Alex Ross Timeless variants of Fantastic Four #24 will be only partially filled with comic books, on sale for September 30th. Remaining copies will arrive on October 7th. That's also when all copies of Marvel Zombies Resurrection #2 will be arriving, also one week late.

Indeed, it is possible some retailers may have seen missing orders this week. If retailers were missing copies of Venom #28 or X of Swords: Creation #1, look for them arriving for sale next Wednesday. And how any of this will affectthe UK – well we'll find that out on the day.

AVENGERS #36

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200672

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Matteo Scalera

THE AGE OF KHONSHU PRESENTS THE FIGHT OF THE CENTURY!

Moon Knight versus the Black Panther-for the fate of reality. Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99 FANTASTIC FOUR #24 ALEX ROSS HUMAN TORCH TIMELESS VAR EMP

MARVEL COMICS

JUL200668

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Alex Ross

Hey, remember that time Iceman replaced the Human Torch as a member of the Fantastic Four? No? Well, Johnny Storm sure remembers! And now it's time to let everybody else in on the secret of the Fantastic Four story we were never supposed to talk about! Rated T In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 SRP: $3.99 MARVEL ZOMBIES RESURRECTION #2 (OF 4) SCOTT VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200944

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Damion Scott

THE HUNGER GROWS…

The world is overrun with the flesh-eating monsters that used to be the heroes who kept it safe. Spider-Man made a promise to keep people safe, and he's not going to quit, even in the literal jaws of death…

Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Sep 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99