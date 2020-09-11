Marvel Comics Printers Issues Will See Delays Next Wednesday

Marvel Comics has issued the following warnings for different retailers around the country regarding issues they have been having with printers of late.

Comic book stores served out of Diamond Comic Distributors' Plattsburgh, NY Distribution Centre will be hit the hardest. Orders for Thor #7, the latest in the Black Winter storyline, X-Men #12 kicking off the X Of Swords crossover and the Timeless Variant cover for Giant-Size X-Men: Storm #1 will be partially filled. While orders for X-Factor #1 2nd Ptg, Shavrin Variant will not arrive at all, and neither will the Iron Man #1 Brooks Variant.

For customers served out of New Memphis, MS, Ridgeway Distribution Centre, they will only be affected by not getting the X-Factor #1 2nd Ptg, Shavrin Variant for a week. Here are details of some of the delayed books.

THOR #7

MARVEL COMICS

APR201008

(W) Donny Cates (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Olivier Coipel

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR… And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon. The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus' ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever…and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? Rated T+In Shops: Sep 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #12 EMP XOSP

MARVEL COMICS

APR200891

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE SUMMONING BEGINS. A lead-in to the biggest X-story of the summer. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99 GIANT SIZE X-MEN STORM #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR200900

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Russell Dauterman

In GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST, Hickman and Dauterman took Jean and Emma into Storm's mind to learn what had happened to her. Now they take the X-Men's resident goddess to the far end of the world to save herself! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 16, 2020 SRP: $4.99