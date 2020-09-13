No Marvel Comics In The UK This Week

Two days ago, Bleeding Cool reported on a few delays to a few Marvel Comics titles across the US, depending on their port of distribution, with Marvel blaming printer issues. Diamond Comic Distributors assured retailers that all comic books would arrive but that retailers may have to wait a week, maybe two for the whole shebang.

However, the UK will be completely out of sorts. Diamond UK has told retailers that they will have no Marvel Comics titles to distribute at all the week, with everything coming in a week later instead.

Here's the list of titles that will be affected and delayed until the 23rd of September. Notable titles include The Sins Of Norman Osborn and the beginning of the Swords Of X Prelude books, with Excalibur and X-Men, the relaunch of Iron Man #1 and Thor #7 continuing the Black Winter storyline.

AERO #11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN #1

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS TP

CAPTAIN AMERICA #23

CAPTAIN MARVEL #19 2ND PTG SMITH VAR EMP

CONAN BATTLE FOR SERPENT CROWN #5 (OF 5)

EMPYRE #4 (OF 6) 2ND PTG MCKELVIE VAR

EXCALIBUR #12 XOSP

GIANT SIZE X-MEN STORM #1

HELLIONS #4

IMMORTAL HULK #0

IMMORTAL HULK #37

IRON MAN #1

MARVEL PORTFOLIO HC STANLEY ARTGERM LAU

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN TP BLACK CAT STRIKES

MMW AMAZING SPIDER-MAN HC VOL 22

SPIDER-MAN SPIDER-VERSE GN TP SPIDER-WOMEN

STAR WARS #6

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #5

STAR WARS JEDI FALLEN ORDER DARK TEMPLE TP

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION EMPIRE TP VOL 06

THOR #7

TRUE BELIEVERS X-MEN CYPHER #1

TRUE BELIEVERS X-MEN HAVOK #1

TRUE BELIEVERS X-MEN MAGIK #1

X-MEN #12 EMP XOSP

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR TP 4X

X-MEN GRAND DESIGN OMNIBUS HC

X-MEN MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1

X-MEN MILESTONES TP SECOND COMING

X-MEN TP RELOAD

Normal service should be resumed the subsequent Wednesday, but Bleeding Cool will keep an update in case things change between then and now. Just what the printers issues that caused this delay were, has not been ascertained.