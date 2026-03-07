Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, chris condon, Hostilicus, ultimate, Wonder Man

More Details On Ultimate Impact: Reborn And The Ultimate Negative Zone

Chris Condon reveals more details on Ultimate Impact: Reborn and the Ultimate Negative Zone from Marvel Comics

Chris Condon was teased into talking about the upcoming Reborn: Ultimate Impact, the five-issue series drawn by Stefano Caselli, launching in May, spinning out of the Ultimate Universe but set in the 616, as well as leading up to Armageddon with the mysterious Origin Boxes, special devices used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe. With new characters, Wonder Man and Hostilicus. And on The Comic Source podcast, looking at the impact on the Marvel Universe of the Origin Boxes, he says;

"When I was initially approached with the book, I actually turned it down because I didn't have the space in my schedule to be able to do it and it's kind of a big book. I just didn't have the time to kind of commit to it. So I passed on it initially and then at the Marvel Summit last year Tom [Brevoort, SVP and Executive Editor At Marvel Comics] and Nick Lowe [Spider-Man Senior Editor] approached me again and said, I know you passed on this but we're kind of thinking about certain things here and at the Marvel Summit. As a committee just started throwing ideas around about power sets and things like that. And so that was really the only part that had any input from anybody else. Everything else was kind of just, you know, what do you want to do, Chris? And so I kind of went away and picked what I thought were my favourite power sets and what I thought would be interesting to play with, what if we do a spin on this and a spin on that… just push things into interesting territories. One of the characters… I won't reveal what it's an homage to yet because they haven't announced what it is, but it's an homage to one of my favourite bands when I was growing up."

"And so it was really fun for me to get to do that and to get to kind of play with that in an interesting. unique way. Marvel has, been really great and they're not breathing down my neck and saying we need this, we need this, we need this. They just left me alone and said you do what you want to do. The only thing that somebody had mentioned, and they were like, yeah we actually really like that because we, also have the TV show coming out was Wonder Man. They really wanted Wonder Man in this. So, that that was kind of the only thing that was, "we would really like this in the book." And I was like, okay, you got it. I've seen recently that they announced Hostilicus who's is the big bad in the book. He's one of the big bads, I should say. He's just like a classic bad guy and I just love the name. I love the name playing off of Annihilus and he's covered in Annihilus's body. He leads a faction of people in the Negative Zone, they're the followers of Annihilus and they're locked in a forever war with Blastarr's children. Both Blastarr and Annihilus are like ancient gods now. Nobody ever remembers actually seeing them or knowing them. But they fight and kill for these gods. Hostilicus leads the followers of Annihilus, and leads them into battle every day… he's in the 6160 negative zone. So, it's kind of playing with this idea of like what's the Ultimate Universe Negative Zone like? And is Annihilus alive there? Is he not?"

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Chris Condon (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY CREEES LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT A VARIANT COVER BY Stefano Caselli

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT B VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT C VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT D VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON!

MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

