More Frank Miller Dark Knight, Daredevil, Darth Vader, Ronin Auctioned

Bleeding Cool just pointed out that the original cover artwork of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Book One by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley and used for the main cover of the best-selling collection, is about to crack two million dollars today, as part of a massive auction of premium comic books and original artwork at Heritage Auctions. But there are several other Frank Miller pages of internal artwork, some with Klaus Janson. from Batman: The Dark Knight, Daredevil, Star Wars and Ronin. It is unlikely that any will hit seven figures, but six figures is a definite possibility. Come with Bleeding Cool and bring popcorn as the mighty art comic book collectors make their bids today. And it includes a scene of storytelling from Dark Knight, with Superman heeding the call, that may well be my favourite panel-to-panel scene in comic books full stop. Will someone please buy this for me?

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson The Dark Knight Returns, Chapter Four: The Dark Knight Falls Story Page 11 Original Art (DC, 1986). The Dark Knight Returns saga changed the direction of mainstream comics with its innovative and dark take on superheroes that had previously only been found in alternative and small press books. Released in 1986, the series rejuvenated Batman and the comics industry in general and has since been celebrated as among the most important and influential story arcs ever published.

This stark page of Bat-history from Miller and Janson's four-part mini-series, focuses on Superman and the mutant gang. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with a twice-up scale image area of 11.75" x 17". Light toning, marginal tape residue and spots of residue in the panels, marginal production notes, whiteout spots, with corner and edge wear. Signed in the lower area, and in Very Good condition.

Property From the Collection of Darren Shan. Currently at $87,000.

Frank Miller Star Wars #43 Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader Pin-Up Illustration Original Art (Marvel, 1981). The "Empire Strikes Back" movie adaptation includes pinup pages by Marvel's A-list artists. Frank Miller lends his unique vision to the epic Cloud City lightsaber battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. This scene would shape the series for years to come, as Vader reveals he is Luke's father, a moment that is etched in pop culture history. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image size of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed corners, text and taped page number paste-ups, red key lines, whiteout touch-ups, with light handling wear. Signed by Miller in the bottom margin and in Excellent condition.

Property From the Collection of Darren Shan. Currently at $43,200.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #189 Story Page 18 Original Art (Marvel, 1982). Miller and Janson continue their acclaimed run on Daredevil with this page featuring the Black Widow. Natasha drops in on Foggy Nelson as both voice concern for Matt on this page from "Siege", a story that is part of the "Elektra Saga". Ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15", matted and glass-front framed to 18.25" x 23.5". Slight toning, a production trimmed top edge and corners, a tape abrasion on the top edge, whiteout corrections and touch-ups, with light smudging and handling wear. Signed by the art team in the bottom margin, and in Very Good condition. Currently with bids of $4,440.

Frank Miller Ronin #1 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC, 1983). Frank Miller's Ronin changed the direction of comics with its prestige mini-series format, combined with the fact that it was the first modern feature where DC allowed the creator to retain the rights to the character. Ronin has since been celebrated as among the most important and influential stories ever published. Miller is arguably the greatest superhero writer/artist to work during this period, and Ronin helped launch a much-needed comics revolution — many feel that there would be no Sandman, Watchmen, or Dark Knight, without this visionary work leading the way. Ronin has inspired countless creators, among them Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fame. This is only one of a handful of pages from this series we have ever offered, owing to the comic industry lore that the vast majority of pages from this series have never left Miller's possession. That means there are very few of the 296 pages from this six-issue series "out in the wild". And unlike many pages from Miller's other 80s works, the original art and writing here are pure Frank Miller, making this a rare treat indeed. Crafted in ink over graphite on oversized Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". There is production tape in the margins, some slight handling wear, and a few whiteout art clean-ups. The last panel is an original art paste-up that has come loose and is included. That allows us to see Miller's original pencil work underneath! In Very Good condition. Currently with bids of $9,900.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #167 Double Story Page 2-3 Original Art (Marvel, 1980). A country club cocktail party is crashed by the Mauler! Miller's run on Daredevil revitalized the character in much the same way that his Batman: The Dark Knight Returns would do for Batman at DC Comics in a few more years. Created in ink over graphite on two sheets of Marvel Bristol board with a combined image area of 20.5" x 15". Toned, with minor handling wear. In Very Good condition. Property From the Collection of Darren Shan. Currently with bids of $19,600.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #183 Story Page 13 Original Art (Marvel, 1982). From the controversial story "Child's Play", which was originally slated to run in issue #167, this page was eventually published in issue #183 instead. The story involved trafficking Angel Dust to school children, so it was initially rejected by the Comics Code Authority. A wonderful page of perspective that also shows Daredevil's "Radar sense" in action. Frank Miller provided the breakdowns for Klaus Janson's finished pencils and ink. Created in ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Toned, with corner trims. In Very Good condition. Property From the Collection of Darren Shan. Currently with bids of $18,600.