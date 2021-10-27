More Marvel Comics Lateness From New Mutants #25 To Hulk #1

Bleeding Cool has been covering the pressures on the comic book industry right now, with paper, printing, distribution, and shipping issues all over the place – and schedules slipping down the months. Here are some of the latest latenesses from Marvel Comics to take account for, with some titles just solicited for January, slipping into March already.

Hulk #1 has been delayed from the 10th of November (where today's planned Venom #1 from Marvel had been rescheduled) to the 24th November.

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley "MAD SCIENTIST" PART 1 OF 6 The uncontrollable rage of the Hulk has reached an all-new level, and nobody – including the Avengers – is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? Join the superstar creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley as they look to the stars for the next era of HULK! RATED T+

Fantastic Four #40, kicking off The Reckoning War has been delayed from the 19th of January to the 16th of February.

(W) Dan Slott (A) Rachel Stott. THE RECKONING WAR! The opening shot of the Reckoning War has left the Earth in complete and utter chaos. And it turns out that we are not alone. The entire universe is on fire. The enemy has had eons to prepare for this attack – Reed Richards has had two hours to mount a defense. Johnny Storm has gone full supernova. Sue Storm has become completely invisible – even the Watchers can't see her. And Colonel Ben Grimm, for the first time in a long time, is ready to go to war

Star Wars #21 delayed from the 12th of January to the 16th of February.

(W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas, Marco Castiello. STRANDED ON A STAR DESTROYER! After a mission gone wrong, ace Rebel pilot SHARA BEY (POE DAMERON'S mother) was left for dead aboard the TARKIN'S WILL, a huge Star Destroyer. Shara survived and has been hiding deep inside the massive ship ever since, evading COMMANDER ZAHRA'S notice. But her time is up. Can she live long enough to escape?

New Mutants #24 delayed from the 29th of December to the 9th of February

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Danilo Beyruth. NEW STATUS QUO FOR THE NEW MUTANTS! The New Mutants regroup in the aftermath of the Shadow King's attack! What will become of Amahl Farouk? Why is Warpath…crying?! How many snikts can fit into one panel? What happens to the Lost when they find one another? All this and more in a single issue-plus the setup for the next big arc, a story too magical to be believed.

New Mutants #25 delayed from the 12th of January to the 9th of March

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Rod Reis. THE LABORS OF MAGIK START HERE! The big two-five is here – and it's the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old! Illyana Rasputin is the Sorcerer Supreme and the rightful queen of Limbo…but she's been awfully busy on Krakoa. Someone's got their eye on the throne – and Magik isn't the only queen in mutantdom. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis rekindle an old flame for a whole new generation of Magik lovers

Maestro: World War M #1 delayed from the 5th of January to the 9th of February.

(W) Peter David (A) German Peralta, Pasqual Ferry. THE FINAL CHAPTER OF PETER DAVID'S MAESTRO TRILOGY BEGINS! A.I.M., the Pantheon and even Doctor Doom have all fallen before the might of the Maestro! Finally, he may now reign over his kingdom with a firm green fist. Except he didn't count on the Abomination rising from the dead and forming an alliance with Namor and Doom! And this dangerous new alliance is ready for war – WORLD WAR M!

Avengers Tech-On #6 delayed from the 5th of January until the 2nd of February.

(W) Jim Zub (A) Chamba. The Marvel sentai spectacular comes to a climactic finish! With one of their own controlled by the enemy and the Red Skull imbued with energy of the infinite, the Iron Avengers must assemble one last time or all will be lost! AVENGERS TECH-ON is an action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (UNCANNY AVENGERS, CHAMPIONS) and illustrated by Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz (VENOM: THE END)!

Black Panther: Legends #3 delayed from the 5th of January until the 2nd of February.

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A) Fran Galan. IT'S TIME FOR T'CHALLA TO CLAIM HIS THRONE. T'Challa's adopted brother, Hunter, has taken control of the Hatut Zeraze and is using his secret police force to keep T'Challa in exile. If T'Challa doesn't come home, he can't continue his plan to open Wakanda, which Hunter blames for their father's death. But T'Challa now knows just how much the rest of the world needs them – and just what kind of king he wants to be. Follow the new origin story by New York Times best-selling author Tochi Onyebuchi and artist Fran Galán.

You may have to get used to a lot of this from Marvel and everyone else in months to come.