More Upcoming Spider-Man & X-Men Memory Wipes (Spoilers)

There are a lot of memory wipes going on in Marvel Comics. And it may be all the fault of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Doctor Strange casts a spell to make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. While in the comic books, the current Devil's Reign comic book is digging up the effects of such memory spells. With the Kingpin's inability to read his former research on the Daredevil matter…

Getting rather under his skin, and therby everyone else' skin as well.

While the conclusion of Marauders #27 saw Reed Richards asking the same about memories that had been wiped from his own brain.

While in X-Men #6, it seems that Ben Urich has forgotten what he knows about the Krakoan resurrection programme. Someone erased that knowledge from him…

While a sneak peek at X-Men #7 out at the end of the month, takes one suspect off the table. But leaves plent of others round that Quiet Council.

While this week's Amazing Spider-Man #86 reveals something that he didn't know about himself. Or, rather, has forgotten about himself.

Before revealing what the Beyond Corporation have been up to with their new Spider-Man.

Another Spider-Man who forgot who – or rather what – he was? It must be catching. And if anyomne is upset that they just got spoilered omn something they didn't want to be spoilered on, don't worry. You'll probably forget that too…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210831

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Mike Dowling (CA) Arthur Adams

This is one of those comics that you will remember for years to come. Ben Reilly has been shaken to the core, and you will be too. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 19, 2022 X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210888

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

CAPTAIN KRAKOA & THE X-MEN!

Doctor Stasis makes his deadliest move yet as Captain Krakoa takes charge of the X-Men! But what is the lie at the heart of the newest mutant hero RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99