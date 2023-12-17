Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: mad cave, march 2024, Morning Star, Mushroom Knight, Silver Vessels, Solicits

Morning Star & Mushroom Knight in Mad Cave March 2024 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios is launching Morning Star, Mushroom Knight and Silver Vessels in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations,

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios unveils Morning Star, a post-apocalypse limited series.

Mushroom Knight graphic novel intersects whimsy with ecological fantasy.

Steve Orlando's Silver Vessels joins Mad Cave's March 2024 graphic novels.

A diverse lineup including The Loud House Vol. 20 and The Smurf Tales VOL.9.

Mad Cave Studios is launching Morning Star #1 from Tim Daniel, DB Andrey and Marco Finnegan, in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the Mushroom Knight graphic novel by Oliver Bly, and the Silver Vessels graphic novel by Steve Orlando and Katia Vecchio.

MORNING STAR #1 (OF 5)

NO ELECTRICITY. NO TELEPHONES. NO TRANSPORTATION. NO ESCAPE.

AUTHORS: TIM DANIEL & DAVID "DB" ANDRY

ARTIST: MARCO FINNEGAN

COLORIST: JASON WORDIE

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

COVER A: FINNEGAN & WORDIE

COVER B: SKYLAR PATRIDGE

1956. Kootenai National Forest, Montana. When smokejumper Nathan Garrett perishes in a raging wildfire, his surviving family's hopes and happiness turn to ashes. Now, one year following Nathan's death, Jolene Garrett, wife and mother of two, takes her crumbling family to the Morning Star lookout, seeking solace through closure–to scatter her husband's remains. But something far beyond the reach of their wildest imaginings awaits the Garrett family in the Montana wilderness–something more powerful than their anguish and torment. Something that transcends space and time.

THE MUSHROOM KNIGHT VOL. 1 ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

AUTHOR & ARTIST: OLIVER BLY

LETTERER: ANDWORLD DESIGN



MUSHROOMS ARE MAGIC! A chivalrous faerie mushroom embarks on a quest to uncover a clandestine threat that has brought calamity to his magical woodland kingdom. An adolescent girl from northwest Philadelphia desperately searches for her lost dog. As their destinies coalesce, a whimsical friendship forms. But peril is nigh, and their respective journeys threaten to challenge the foundation of their realities… and reality itself. David the Gnome meets David Lynch in this boundary crossing ecological fantasy filled with humor, horror, depth and delight. MARCH 6, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 4, 2024 PAGES: 112 $19.99

SILVER VESSELS — ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL

AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: KATIA VECCHIO

LETTERER: DAVE LANPHEAR

A SUMMER TO TREASURE! After seeing a news segment about lost treasure off the coast of Florida, Josh Friedman can't get it out of his mind. Josh convinces his parents to let him and two of his friends spend the summer in the Keys in order to track down the missing treasure of Our Lady of Atocha, a missing galleon which sank in 1622. But the trio of teens get more than they bargained for in their treasure hunt when the Apex — a group of elite treasure hunters — appear and offer their assistance. Are these shark-headed elite really all they claim to be? Or are they just as dangerous as the treasure they seek? MARCH 13, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 4, 2024 PAGES: 176 $14.99

A LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #11 (OF 12)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI

LETTERER: RUS WOOTON

YOUR PAST COMES BACK TO HUNT YOU. As Nick and Hector chase after the Sheriff, with villagers in tow, the situation has gotten completely out of control. Meanwhile, Cayce meets a very interesting patient who knows more than he leads on… What will be the fate of Nick and the Sheriff? What does this mysterious patient have in store for Cayce? Find out in the penultimate issue of A Legacy of Violence!

MARCH 13, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2024 PAGES: 32 $3.99

CHARRED REMAINS #4 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: ANTHONY CLEVELAND

ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER ARTIST: MAAN HOUSE

WHAT'S LEFT WHEN THE SMOKE SETTLES? Despite losing trust in his crew, Vic is duty-bound to explore the city's underground canal system with his team of firefighters and locate the cause of the mysterious pump fires. Meanwhile, Amy confronts Patricia Lefeu about Jade's death and is determined to uncover the connection between Hope's House and the Fire Man. MARCH 27, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 25, 2024 PAGES: 32 $4.99

DEER EDITOR #3 (OF 3)

AUTHOR: RYAN K. LINDSAY

ARTIST: SAMI KIVELÄ

COLORIST: LAUREN AFFE

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

THIS HEADLINE BITES BACK! Bucky chases a new headline while attempting to settle a score with an old nemesis. With backyard fisticuffs, a rescue mission road trip, and a little voyeuristic murder of the things that go bump in the night, it's just the story he was looking for. BUCK-le up for the exciting conclusion of our favorite anthropomorphic editor's story! Deer Editor is perfect for fans of Blacksad and Chinatown. MARCH 20, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 18, 2024 PAGES: 32 $4.99

EDENFROST #4 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: AMIT TISHLER

ARTIST: BRUNO FRENDA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

BRAVE THE WINTER. SURVIVE THE WAR. As the Russian Civil War spreads across two continents, the siblings, Yuli and Alex, find

themselves in an explosive run-in with the soldiers who killed their parents. In a moment

of desperation, Yuli makes a blood pact with the Golem and unleashes a violent assault

against the attackers. While struggling to survive the bloody conflict, Alex desperately

tries to save his sister from her uncontrollable rage before it consumes her whole. MARCH 27, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 25, 2024 PAGES: 32 $4.99

PROJECT RIESE — Trade Paperback

AUTHOR: ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST: JEFF MCCOMSEY

COLORIST: PAUL LITTLE

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

SOME SECRETS SHOULD STAY BURIED.Sam Safdie and his intrepid group of treasure hunters set out to uncover the secrets that lie within

the massive Nazi complex built underneath the Owl Mountains… Project Riese. At their backs is an

awful German archeologist known only as The Baron who will stop at nothing to steal the secrets

of Project Riese for himself. But little do either of them know – the complex houses strange secrets

that skirt the edges of known science. Secrets that are dying to escape the abandoned facility…. MARCH 20, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2024 PAGES: 144 $17.99

SKEETERS #4 (OF 4)

AUTHORS: BOB FRANTZ & KEVIN CUFFE

ARTIST: KELLY WILLIAMS

LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN

THE BLOODY FINALE! Puff, puff, pass the gun–it's the blazing and action-packed conclusion to

Kankakee's bloodsucking nightmare! Carla and friends must fight their way

through a literal hive of activity if they even hope to squash the alien queen

and save their hometown. Skeeters is a comedic and gruesome story for fans

of Slither, Arachnophobia, and other classic creature features! MARCH 13, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2024 PAGES: 32 $4.99

THE DEVIL THAT WEARS MY FACE #5 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: DAVID PEPOSE

ARTIST: ALEX CORMACK

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

TRUE EVIL HAS NO SALVATION. Left hovering at death's door after a brutal confrontation, Father Vieri finds himself

trapped in a hell of his own making. With the demonic Legion still in possession of his

body, will an unexpectedly familiar face be Vieri's salvation, or his ultimate demise?

Meanwhile, Vieri's attendant Maria stalks Legion through Rome, aiming to expose

the Devil's infiltration of the Church at any cost. But even if she can convince Cardinal

Pentecost of the truth, Legion's influence has grown exponentially…and when his

final endgame stands revealed, not even the Vatican will be able to stop him. MARCH 6, 2024 FOC DATE: FEBRUARY 4, 2024 PAGES: 32 $4.99

The Loud House Vol. 20

Written and Illustrated by The Loud House Creative Team

6" X 9", 64 pp. Full-color

Hardcover: $12.99/ $17.99 CAN

Paperback: $7.99/ $10.99 CAN

March 6th, 2024

Catch up with all the non-Loud friends of The Loud House family! The Man with a Plan, Lincoln Loud, and his ten sisters, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, and Lily, step aside in this totally unique volume featuring characters that are totally not Louds! Bertrand dares the Morticians Club to face their fears of love and commitment in the Tunnel of Love. Plus: What happens when Walt the bird hears a new song? And who – or what – is making that beautiful sound? Featuring all-new stories by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES.

The Smurf Tales VOL.9

Written and Illustrated by Peyo

Format: 6.5" X 9", 160pp. Full-color

Hardcover: $22.99/ $30.99 CAN

Paperback: $14.99/ $19.99 CAN

March 20th, 2024

Join the Smurfs on their hunt for a fountain full of Smurftastic strength and other tales! The Smurfs and friends are after the fountain of strength in this latest installment of THE SMURF TALES! After discovering an old book telling the tale of an adventurous Smurf gaining extraordinary strength after bathing in a fabled spring, the Smurfs decide to find the source for themselves. And, as a special bonus, also from Peyo, the creator of THE SMURFS, we present a story from the strongest little French boy and neverbefore-published-in-the-USA whodunnit, Benny Breakiron. This graphic novel series is a perfect tie-in opportunity with the all-new SMURFS animated series on Nickelodeon!

The Sisters 3 in 1 Vol. 2

Collecting "Selfie Awareness," "M.Y.O.B.," and "Hurricane Maureen"

Written by Christophe Cazenove, Illustrated by William Maury

6.5" x 9", 272 pp. Full-color paperback

$17.99 US / $24.99 CAN March 27th, 2024

Maureen and Wendy hilariously demonstrate the best and worst of having and being a sister in this collection of three of their latest adventures and silly sibling squabbles from Papercutz! First, in "Selfie Awareness," it's vacation time, and Maureen's desperate for fun while Wendy just wants to relax! A family boat trip is just what they need. Then, in "M.Y.O.B.," big sister Wendy is living the dream!

Her school is organizing a grand ball with beautiful gowns and, best of all, no annoying little sisters! But Maureen has her dancing shoes on and will get her last dance by any means possible. And, in "Hurricane Maureen," when THE SISTERS pack their bags to go on a cross-country family vacation to see Mount Rushmore and the Grand Canyon, they find that their best behavior might leave a bit to be desired.

The Sisters 3 in 1 Vol. 1

Written by Christophe Cazenove, Illustrated by William Maury

6.5" x 9", 272 pp. Full-color paperback

PB: $17.99 US / $24.99 CAN

March 27th 2024

Collecting Just Like Family, Doing It Our Way, and Honestly, I Love My Sister

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!