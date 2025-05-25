Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Mr. Terrific

Mr. Terrific: Year One #1 Preview: Tragedy Breeds Terrific Tech

In Mr. Terrific: Year One #1, Michael Holt's journey from brilliant inventor to superhero begins with personal tragedy and a mysterious tech billionaire's intervention.

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SUMMER'S BREAKOUT SUPERHERO! Brilliant young inventor Michael Holt's life was destined for greatness…yet everything screeched to a halt when his wife Paula and unborn son were killed in a car accident. The Holts once shared ambitious dreams of using their technology to help others, but after the tragedy, Michael retreats from society and sells Holt Industries to mysterious and craven tech billionaire Athena Prescott. The domino effect of Michael's actions set off an explosive chain of events that take a not-so-ordinary man from the depths of despair to the heights of heroism! Meanwhile, in the present day, Mr. Terrific continues his research into what became of Darkseid after the events of the DC All-In Special…and comes to realize that his past and the present might be inextricably linked… Discover all the secrets, sorrows, and triumphs of Mr. Terrific and how he came to be in this thrilling modern retelling and expansion of his origin story by DC Writer's Workshop alumnus and multiple-award-winning TV writer Al Letson (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) and British Fantasy Award-winning artist Valentine De Landro (Black Manta, Bitch Planet)!

MR. TERRIFIC: YEAR ONE #1

DC Comics

0325DC094

(W) Al Letson (A/CA) Valentine De Landro

In Shops: 5/28/2025

SRP: $3.99

