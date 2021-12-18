Ms Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1 Preview: A Musical Comic?

What is a Bollywood musical without the music? It's Ms Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Ms Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Samira Ahmed (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) Mashal Ahmed

MS. MARVEL RETURNS IN A NEW STORY FROM BEST-SELLING AUTHOR SAMIRA AHMED!

While on a break visiting her cousin in Chicago, Kamala Khan stumbles upon a robbery at a university physics lab . . . and maybe sets off an explosion of interdimensional proportions in the process. Still, nothing she can't handle. Or so she thinks, until she gets home and finds her whole world turned upside down . . .and into a Bollywood set?! Why is everyone she knows singing, and how can she make it stop?

