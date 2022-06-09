Ms Marvel Gets Her Own Romance Comic, In Love Unlimited

Marvel Comics has launched a new digital Infinity Comic anthology series launches on the Marvel Unlimited app, Love Unlimited, telling romantic stories of its bigger characters. And it starts today with Ms Marvel, who has just got her own Disney+ TV series, and Red Dagger, in a story by Nadia Shammas and Natacha Bustos. Subsequent issues, every Thursday, will feature other couplings, including Hulking & Wiccan, Viv Vision, Millie The Spy and the intriguingly titled X Loves Of Wolverine – is there any chance that might include both Jean Grey and Scott Summers?

LOVE UNLIMITED Synopsis: Romance and heartbreak! Tension and drama! Angst and elation! LOVE UNLIMITED has it all! This Infinity Comics series dives deep into the lives and loves of some of Marvel's most swoon-worthy characters and relationships! From delightfully dreamy to spectacularly sultry, LOVE UNLIMITED has a story for everyone!

MS. MARVEL & RED DAGGER – 6-part series launches on June 9

Synopsis: Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger have shared a kiss…but not their secret identities! When they team up to investigate a series of relic thefts, the chemistry is off the scale. Will they find the courage to take off the masks and give love a chance?

Creative Team: Nadia Shammas (writer), Natacha Bustos (artist), Alanna Smith (editor)

VIV VISION

Synopsis: Teen synthezoid Viv Vision has long been unlucky in love. But when she's swept along on the world's strangest first date by a girl who makes her feel like she's malfunctioning, her fortunes may be about to change…

Creative Team: Marieke Nijkamp (writer), Federico Sabbatini (artist), Alanna Smith (editor)

MILLIE THE SPY

Synopsis: Millie Collins' ultra-glamorous, jet-setting lifestyle is the perfect cover for S.H.I.E.L.D.'s most recent recruit! But when she butts heads with her new partner, sparks fly in an all-new adventure featuring one of Marvel's most iconic romantic heroines.

Creative Team: Stephanie Phillips (writer), Nick Roche (artist), Annalise Bissa (editor)

X LOVES OF WOLVERINE

Synopsis: Logan's mutant healing factor has saved his life countless times, but it has never healed his heart! And as Wolverine plunges into perhaps the greatest romance of his long life, he will have to risk it all!

Creative Team: Sean Kelley McKeever (Writer), Diogenes Neves (Artist), Mark Basso (editor)

HULKLING & WICCAN

Synopsis: Continuing the story from the hit Infinity Comic HULKLING & WICCAN: POSSIBILITIES! Still reeling from an alternate reality where they fell in love with other people, Hulkling & Wiccan are shocked when Hulkling's alternate-reality ex-boyfriend shows up on their doorstep! And unfortunately for the rattled newlyweds, Goebig the space pirate needs their help badly…

Creative Team: Josh Trujillo (writer), tokitokoro (artist), Alanna Smith (editor)