Murderworld: Moon Knight #1 Preview: Always on the D-List Moon Knight stars in this new preview of Murderworld: Moon Knight #1, but only because Arcade didn't have the CGI budget for Mister Fantastic.

Murderworld: Moon Knight #1

by Jim Zub & Ray Fawkes & Luca Pizzari, cover by Paco Medina

Under the harsh light of the moon there is no escape, and with only a handful of contestants left, anything can happen! Murderworld is a life-or-death game of treachery and tragedy brought to you by Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers: No Surrender), Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and, illustrated by Luca Pizzari! Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this contest is no joke. Each issue ups the ante, and this penultimate chapter has some of the biggest twists yet. Don't miss it!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620489200111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620489200121 – MURDERWORLD: MOON KNIGHT 1 HOTZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

