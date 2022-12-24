Murderworld: Spider-Man #1 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Spider-People

Murderworld: Spider-Man #1

by Jim Zub & Ray Fawkes & Farid Karami, cover by Paco Medina

The Murderworld stream will not be stopped and, as its dwindling contestants grow more desperate, the wall-crawling web of death surrounding them begins to tighten – Thwip, thwip…Murderworld is a chaotic contest filled with treachery and tragedy from the minds of Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Avengers: No Surrender) illustrated by Farid Karami. Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this game is no laughing matter. Each issue ups the ante and will keep readers guessing right up until the end. Don't miss it!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620487800111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620487800121 – MURDERWORLD: SPIDER-MAN 1 LEINIL YU VARIANT – $3.99 US

