Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Tokyopop | Tagged: Kay Rwizi, May 2024, Mutupo, tokyopop

Mutupo by Kay Rwizi Launches in TokyoPop May 2024 Solicits

Mutopo by Kay Rwizi is a new manga launch from TokyoPop's Noir Caesar imprint, publishing the work of a black-owned indie creative company.

Article Summary Kay Rwizi's Mutupo debuts from TokyoPop's Noir Caesar in July 2024.

FOX & LITTLE TANUKI reaches its thrilling conclusion in July 2024.

WATCH DOGS TOKYO continues with a new volume exploring urban surveillance.

Disney Manga presents new adventures with Stitch and Kilala Princess.

Mutupo by Kay Rwizi is a new manga launch from TokyoPop's Noir Caesar imprint, publishing the work of a black-owned indie creative company that supports and nourishes content from marginalized communities across various media. And part of TokyoPop's May 2024 solicits and solicitations, though seeing publication in July.

MUTUPO GN VOL 01 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – NOIR CAESAR

MAR242242

(W) Kay Rwizi

Mutupo – the totem – is an animal or object deemed sacred by a clan or tribe. For centuries, Zimbabweans would stay in touch with their ancestry and the practices surrounding their culture by embracing Mutupo. There are some who have the ability to use their totem animal's attributes as a superpower to augment their physiology. Using Mutupo is not only rare – it's also highly illegal. Join Shingai on his journey of self-discovery as he finds himself coming up against other Mutupo users… and the police who oppose them.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

FOX & LITTLE TANUKI GN VOL 07

TOKYOPOP

MAR242224

(W) Mi Tagawa

The thrilling conclusion! Senzou struggles against Gyokumen's rage and hate, but unlike before, he isn't alone anymore. Determined to see things through to the end, Koyuki and Manpachi refuse to leave Senzou's side. Even the Makami wolves, who were tasked with stopping Senzou if he went on a rampage, are ready to throw their all into supporting Senzou in his battle. The time has come at last for the final confrontation, and there's only one chance for Senzou to get it right!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

WATCH DOGS TOKYO GN VOL 02

TOKYOPOP

MAR242225

(W) Seiichi Shirato (A) Shuuhei Kamo

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided to introduce J-ctOS, an urban infrastructure management system developed by Blume Japan. People's lives have changed completely due to the convenience of improved infrastructure, and the ease of interconnectivity. Everything is fine, as long as they don't think too hard about what lurks in the shadows behind closed doors at the Blume corporation…

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

FAVORITE POP IDOL MADE IT BUDOKAN GN VOL 07

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR242234

(W) Auri Hirao

When it comes to idol group Cham Jam, Eripiyo is the oldest – and perhaps only – fan of Maina Ichii. Despite Eripiyo's enthusiastic support, Maina is the least popular member of the group, but that doesn't deter Eripiyo, even though she spends so much of her money that she only has a single outfit of her own. But her love for Maina doesn't waver, even if she knows she might never be noticed for it!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

JEALOUSY BLINDS LOVE GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR242235

(W) Eiji Nagisa

Once a child prodigy pianist, Shion Kirino is now a burnt-out, bitter shell of himself, lost in grief over his mother's passing and his own dying passion toward the musical career that had defined his connection to her. When he's approached by Kei Takase – a talented younger colleague who professes his admiration for Kirino – he ends up inviting him home for sex, intending on toying with his feelings. When Takase isn't deterred by Kirino's abrasive exterior, Kirino finds that he cannot deny Takase's unwavering devotion… But practicing piano together and celebrating Takase's successes also stirs up Kirino's own insecurities and distorted sense of jealousy. After a lifetime of loneliness, can he find salvation in Takase without dragging him down?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

LULLABY OF THE DAWN VOL 04 (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR242236

(W) Ichika Yuno

Night after night, Elva steps forth into the black sea, sword in hand, to drive back the creatures that surge from the waves. Elva is one of the "kannagi," warrior priests chosen by the divine to protect the island. With his snow-white hair, unaging youth, and black-stained limbs – proof of the corruption that gradually takes the life of every kannagi – the local people fear and shun him… at least until his path crosses with that of a boy named Alto. Enraptured by Elva's strength and lonely soul, Alto swears to serve him and free him from his cursed fate.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DINNER FOR THREE (LIGHT NOVEL)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

MAR242237

(W) Hizaki Isamu (A) Kanae Yukinura

Struggling to raise his young brother on his own, Shizuku has been working as a male companion in order to make ends meet. One day, he mistakenly thinks that his little brother has been kidnapped and attacks his neighbor, Tsujido. Seeing that the brothers need help, Tsujido starts to cook warm meals and care for them. For the first time, Shizuku got a taste of what it's like to be taken care of in a family…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DISNEY MANGA STITCH MANGA COLLEC GN

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

MAR242228

(A) Yumi Tsukurino, Yumi Tsukurino (CA) Nao Kodaka

You know and love Stitch's Hawaiian adventures… so join your favorite alien as he visits a Japanese island near Okinawa, where he befriends a young girl named Yuna who excels at karate. Come along as Yuna and Stitch go fishing, enter a costume contest, and even attempt to bake a cake. You never know what sticky situations they'll find themselves in next! This edition combines the first two volumes of the Stitch! manga series.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

DISNEY MANGA KILALA PRINCESS COLLEC GN BOOK ONE

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

MAR242229

(W) Rika Tanaka (A) Nao Kodaka

Kilala is an ordinary girl who loves reading stories about princesses and their courageous adventures. When she comes across a sleeping prince and kisses him awake, she's tossed into an adventure straight out of a fairy tale! The prince, Rei, comes from a faraway land searching for the magical princess destined to save his kingdom. But the ruthless villains threatening his home are after him and Kilala's best friend, who they think is the magical princess. On top of it all, the Disney Princesses are the key to understanding the magic of their world. Now, they must travel to each of their worlds to rescue Kilala's best friend and protect Rei's home.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DISNEY MANGA TIM BURTONS NBX ZEROS JOURNEY ULTIMATE ED HC (R

TOKYO POP – DISNEY MANGA

MAR242231

(W) Dj Milky (A) Kei Ishiyama, Dan Conner, Kiyoshi Arai

Jack Skellington is the undisputed Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and creative genius behind the most spooktacular scares. Beside him through every great new creepy concept is his ever-faithful ghost pup, Zero. Finding himself lost in a curious land of baked goods, hand-wrapped presents, decorated trees, and joyful caroling, Zero must traverse the unfamiliar world of Christmas Town to find his way home! This deluxe collectors' edition combines the entire Zero's Journey series into one book and re-releases it in full-color! This exclusive Special Edition Hardcover at a large premium collectors' edition size!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!