Mystery Brothers #1 Launches in Red 5 Comics July 2022 Solicits

Mystery Brothers #1 is a new comic book launching from Quentin Lee & Elis Zill from Red 5 Comics in July , as well as more Beorn and Dragon Whisperer. Here are Red 5 Comics' full July 2022 solicits and solicitations.

MYSTERY BROTHERS #1

RED 5 COMICS

MAY221721

(W) Quentin Lee (A) Elis Zill

When teenage Jin Huang goes to spend the summer with his estranged scientist father, Huang Ming Guang, he gets an unexpected surprise. Jin meets Adam, another teen who is introduced as his stepbrother. As Jin explores the research facility on the private island, he soon realizes his strange new brother holds a mysterious secret.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.95

BEORN #3

RED 5 COMICS

MAY221718

(W) Ben Bender (A) Ben Bender

Welcome to the Dark Forest! It's got dangerous trolls! And treacherous traps! And… cookies? Beorn meets one of the local inhabitants of the island while traveling the Dark Forest. Unfortunately, their first meeting gets off to a rocky start. But, what else would you expect from a Viking and a Troll?

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 4.95

BOX TP VOL 01

RED 5 COMICS

MAY221719

(W) Joshua Starnes (A / CA) Raymond Estrada

Leo Bloom is a private detective. His partner is a Box. A magic Box from which he can take whatever he can imagine… some of the time. But when he's framed for the kidnapping of a prominent scholar Leo suspects a plot to take his prized possession from him. Can he find out before either the police or the Mafia find him?

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 14.95

DRAGON WHISPERER SEARCH FOR OBSIDIAN #2

RED 5 COMICS

MAY221720

(W) Alex Deluca (A / CA) Glen Fernandez

Rosalinda the Dragon Whisperer and her brave cohorts begin their search for Obsidian the Dragon! Stalking them closely are ancient enemies that would sooner see their quest fail. Just as things start to look grim, an old friend shows up to turn the tide! Meanwhile the origin of Obsidian is retold as we see the young dragon grow in his abilities and his desire to help mistreated creatures. Not all, though, see this kindness as a good thing, and troubles culminate in the first epic battle between Obsidian and Ack!

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.95