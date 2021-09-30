Mystery Science Theater 3000 Homages Comic Covers For NYCC Posters

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has a big plan for New York Comic-Con in a week-and-a-bit. Which, as I have pointed out, I am legally prevented from attending thanks to former President Donald Trump's travel restrictions, and current President Joe Biden not lifting them until November. Which means I will also be missing out on these Mystery Science Theater 3000 Season 13 exclusive posters, with a new poster being released on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of New York Comic-Con. Limited to hundred of all three versions, each with a serialized number, the posters will be available for $25 each at the Source Point Press Booth (#2137). Drawn by Shane Campos, and art directed by Mike Federali, these classic comic book tribute posters feature Crow, Servo, Growler, and Waverly takes on Batman, Superman, and the Silver Surfer.

The cover of Batman #9 from 1942, in the spotlight.

We have a take on the Moebius cover to the Silver Surfer graphic novel Parable written by Stan Lee from 1988.

And a take on the classic first issue of Action Comics, the first appearance of Superman, from 1939.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (abbreviated as MST3K) is an American television comedy series created by Joel Hodgson, as a janitor trapped by two mad scientists forced to watch a series of B movies in order to monitor his reaction to them. To keep his sanity, Joel crafts sentient robot companions, including Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, and Gypsy, to keep him company and help him humorously comment on each movie as it plays. It ran on a number of networks from 1988 to 1999. In 2017, it returned via Netflix and right now has 217 episodes and a feature film produced as well as three live tours.