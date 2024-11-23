Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: mystique

Mystique #2 Preview: Old Friends or Frenemies?

Mystique #2 hits stores this Wednesday, reuniting the shape-shifting mutant with a former Brotherhood ally. But is this a friendly get-together or a recipe for betrayal?

BROTHERHOOD BROKEN! With Nick Fury on her tail, Mystique seeks out an old ally from the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. But is this a reunion or a trap? And who's caught who?

Mystique #2

by Declan Shalvey, cover by Declan Shalvey

BROTHERHOOD BROKEN! With Nick Fury on her tail, Mystique seeks out an old ally from the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. But is this a reunion or a trap? And who's caught who?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 27, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620961300211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620961300216 – MYSTIQUE #2 FRANY MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620961300221 – MYSTIQUE #2 FRANY MYSTIQUE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620961300231 – MYSTIQUE #2 DAVID LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

