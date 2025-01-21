Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: mystique, x-men

Mystique #4 Preview: Fury's S.H.I.E.L.D. Blunder?

In Mystique #4, Nick Fury races against time to convince S.H.I.E.L.D. of an unprecedented threat as a super-powered Mystique becomes more dangerous than ever.

Mystique has never been this powerful, but with a loved one in custody, she's never been this dangerous either. Can Nick Fury convince S.H.I.E.L.D. of the danger? Or is he already too late?

Mystique #4

by Declan Shalvey, cover by Declan Shalvey

Mystique has never been this powerful, but with a loved one in custody, she's never been this dangerous either. Can Nick Fury convince S.H.I.E.L.D. of the danger? Or is he already too late?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620961300411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620961300421 – MYSTIQUE #4 MARCUS TO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

