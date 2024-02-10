Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: gofundme, nancy a collins

Nancy A Collins Launches GoFundMe Over Blood Clots

Nancy A. Collins. best known for her vampire novels and horror comics is encountering a horror of her own, and starting a GoFundMe.

Article Summary Nancy A. Collins faces a medical crisis with multiple blood clots in her lung.

The horror writer seeks help with expenses, launching a GoFundMe campaign.

Collins' insurance covers some costs, but out-of-pocket expenses remain high.

Donations have reached $5,085 towards the $10,000 goal.

Nancy A Collins is a notable horror fiction writer best known for her vampire novels featuring her character Sonja Blue. She has also written Swamp Thing, Jason vs. Leatherface, Predator, Vampirella, Sunglasses After Dark and Dhampire: Stillborn comic books. But, right now, she is encountering a horror of her own.

Nancy A Collins writes "This past Saturday (February 3rd, 2024) I woke up to discomfort in my left chest every time I inhaled. As the day went on I experienced increasing pain that radiated into my armpit and through my left shoulder, accompanied by extreme exhaustion. That evening I drove myself to the E.R. at a hospital near my house here in Macon, GA. By that point I thought I was having some kind of cardiac episode, as my mother's side of the family had a long history of heart issues.

"Within 30 minutes of being taken into the exam area, I was screaming in agony and could no longer sit up. Being kept prone helped alleviate the intensity of the pain, but breathing was still an issue.

"An EKG, a set of Xrays, and a MRI scan later, I was told I wasn't having a heart attack. However, I did have a blood clot in my lower left lung–actually, several small ones, according to the doctor. He said that if I hadn't come in when I did Saturday night, odds are I would not have woken up Sunday morning.

"They admitted me into the hospital, where I was ordered bed rest, pumped full of blood thinners, and then underwent several ultrasounds. They kept me over the weekend, finally releasing me Monday evening with several prescriptions and an outpatient appointment with a hematologist. I suspect I will be on blood thinners for the rest of my life. (I know, ironic for someone best known for writing vampire stories. Even more ironic–the clots appear to be the result of me sitting too long in front of my laptop while writing. )

"I'm setting up this campaign to help with the medical bills from this unexpected reminder that I am no longer a spring chicken. While I have medical insurance, it ain't all that and a bag of chips. I'm still on the hook for 25% of my treatment–possibly more, if it turns out any of the physicians, technicians, or laboratories who handled my case happen to be out-of-network.

"I hate having to ask folks for help for stuff like this, but being a self-employed professional freelance writer is a chancy gig even under the best of circumstances. And now I'm looking at having to pull back on writing until I can get a handle on the blood clot situation. Any help provided will be greatly appreciated."

She updated to add "I had to adjust my goal upward because I just found out how much my Eliquis prescription is costing me even *with* insurance. Holy cow. As it is, I'm having trouble getting it filled. The doctor sent my prescription to the Walgreens I use Monday evening. It's Wednesday morning and it's still not in stock. Apparently the "Starter Pack" isn't kept in stock at any of the Walgreens–or most pharmacies, for that matter. My PCP is trying to get me samples to tide me over. Luckily, I feel okay and have enough energy to go buy compression socks. I am deeply touched by the response so far. Y'all are good peoples."

With another update, "I got and paid my first medical bill today. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has donated and helped spread the word."

Nancy A Collins has currently raised $5,085 of a $10,000 target from 110 donations, including Donations include $200 from Scott Lynch and Joanna Roye, $150 from Samoris Tate-Keech, and $100 from Lindsay Saunders, CaSandra Alberty, Rich Lynch, Edward Holmes, Kirsten Heffron, Ellen Datlow, Craig Boyd, James Aquilone, William Schafer, Kathleen Bottarini, Alex Galer, Dead Ormston, Brad Gullickson, Stephen Sharman, Kelley Jones, Bob Burdem, Leslie Johnston and Nathan Klayman.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!