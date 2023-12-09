Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Nancy Collins, Onibus, predator

Nancy Collins On Her Removed Story from Marvel's Predator Omnibus

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that the upcoming Predator: The Original Years Omnibus Vol 2, reprinting the Dark Horse Predator stories from the eighties and nineties, was having a last-minute content change, which means all volumes would be made returnable to retailers. One of the stories removed included Predator and Nazis in World War II; the second was set in the American Civil War, with some already bowdlerised racial epithets, language and attitudes with the Predator up against soldiers from the North and the South.

I asked noted horror writer Nancy Collins if she knew anything about the change, and the removal of her story Hell Come A-Walking' with Dean Ormston, and she told me, "Nope. Nobody tells me nothing. Then again, I've never seen a dime in royalties on that story, so I don't give a f-ck. Apparently, no one understands nuance in history or fiction nowadays." Bowlderising mine, there.

Predator: Hell Come A-Walking' was originally published in 1998 and eventually collected as part of Dark Horse Comics' Predator Omnibus: Volume 4 in 2008. It was also released digitally through Dark Horse Digital in 2013, collected with Predator: 1718 and reusing Dean Ormston's cover art from issue #1.

Royalties aside, and this is generally the norm with Disney/Fox licensed comic books as we have learned in recent years, these kind of decisions must take place all the time, it's just we only hear about them when they are made late in the day, after plans have already been released. The listing reads as follows:

PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Hardcover – March 26, 2024

Complete your library of classic PREDATOR comics! It's hunting season across the Earth – and in all eras! When the crew of a Chilean fishing boat sees something fall from the sky, they ready their nets for a big catch. But just who is the prey…and who is the Predator? A forest ranger is out of her league in the Alaskan wilderness! In 19th century London, Jack the Ripper isn't the only one leaving behind a trail of blood! During the American Civil War, Confederates and Union soldiers are united by a common enemy! But why are Predators flocking to Earth? Why are they hunting each other? And after years of being victims, what are Earth's deadliest warriors going to do about it? Meet the Predator Hunters – who go wherever they are needed! Collecting Predator: Hell & Hot Water (1997) 1-3; Predator: Primal (1997) 1-2; Predator: Nemesis (1997) 1-2; Predator: Hell Come A-Walkin' (1998) 1-2; Predator: Captive (1998) 1; Predator: Homeworld (1999) 1-4; Predator: Xenogenesis (1999) 1-4; Predator (2009) 1-4; Predators (2010) 1-4; Predators: Beating the Bullet (2010) 1; Predators: Preserve the Game (2010) 1; Predator: Hunters (2017) 1-5; Predator: Hunters II (2018) 1-4; Predator: Hunters III (2020) 1-4; material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 124, 137; Free Comic Book Day 2009: Predator.

But the contents will instead be the following:

Predator: Hell & Hot Water (1997) 1-3, Predator: Primal (1997) 1-2, Predator: Nemesis (1997) 1-2, Predator: Captive (1998) 1, Predator: Homeworld (1999) 1-4, Predator: Xenogenesis (1999) 1-4, Predator (2009) 1-4, Predators (2010) 1-4, Predators: Beating the Bullet (2010) 1, Predators: Preserve the Game (2010) 1, Predator: Hunters (2017) 1-5, Predator: Hunters II (2018) 1-4, Predator: Hunters III (2020) 1-4; material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 124; Free Comic Book Day 2009: Predator

