Naoto Matsumura Guardian Of Fukushima in TokyoPop March 2022 Solicits

TokyoPop is to translate and publish the French manga series Guardian Of Fukushima by Naoto Matsumura for Free Comic Book Day in May, as well as the rest of TokyoPop's March 2022 solicits and solicitations below

FCBD 2022 THE GUARDIAN OF FUKUSHIMA

TOKYOPOP

JAN220041

March 11th, 2011: a massive earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a devastating tsunami which, in turn, destroyed the three core reactors of the Fukushima nuclear power plant. This tragedy cost almost 20,000 lives and devastated countless more, including Naoto Matsumura, a farmer ordered to evacuate from the deadly radiation zone. Unwilling to abandon his beloved animals, Matsumura chose to return home to his farm, and to fight for the beauty of life. This powerful graphic novel from France intertwines Matsumura's story of human resilience and compassion with the compelling mythology of Japanese folk tales.

Preview Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

DISNEY MANGA DONALD DUCK VISITS JAPAN

TOKYOPOP

JAN221966

Donald Duck works for the American furniture business "Duck Furnishings". It's been two months since he and his employees, José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles, were reassigned to the Asian Culture and Distribution Department, and the phone hasn't rung even once.

Just as they're starting to wonder why they were transferred in the first place, the CEO suddenly orders them to travel to Japan! The three caballeros must learn all they can about Japanese customs, entertainment, culture, food, and clothing before they return to New York city. Assuming they don't get into too much trouble first!

In Shops: May 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MAME COORDINATE VOL 01

TOKYOPOP

JAN221968

She loves meat and fried foods, and eats only karaage bento. Wearing exclusively clothes with weird characters printed on them, her fashion sense is practically non-existent. No confidence in her own looks. Extreme social anxiety. She speaks with a country drawl, and even her name is unusual. But then Mame (born in Tottori prefecture) was discovered by an intimidating, bespectacled rookie manager, and now begins the arduous task of getting her ready for auditions! The road to Top Model looks awfully steep from here.

In Shops: May 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ASSASSINS CREED DYNASTY #1 (O/A)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221970

(W) Xuxian Zhe (A) Tokyopop

In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (755 CE) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. The two capitals Luoyang and Chang'an fall and China falls under the oppression of the cruel An Lushan. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ASSASSINS CREED VALHALLA GN (MAY212023)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221971

(W) Feng Zi Su (A / CA) Feng Zi Su

Many years before the exploits of Eivor Wolf-Kissed, Jarl Stensson and his younger brothers, Ulf and Björn, make their way to England at the behest of Halfdan Ragnarsson and Ivarr the Boneless. Filled with excitement, confidence and bloodlust, the three brothers are eager to go to war against Aelfred the Great and his Anglo Saxon army. But they would do well not to underestimate what awaits them on those green shores…

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CAT PROPOSED MANGA GN (NOV201719)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221972

(W) Dento Hayane (A / CA) Dento Hayane

Matoi Souta is an overworked office worker tired of his life. Then, on his way home from a long day of work one day, he decides to watch a traditional Japanese play. But something strange happens. He could have sworn he saw one of the actors has cat ears. It turns out that the man is actually a bakeneko – a shapeshifting cat from Japanese folklore. And then, the cat speaks: "From now on, you will be my spouse."

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ARIA MANGA MASTERPIECE OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (JAN192261)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221973

(W) Kozue Amano (A / CA) Kozue Amano

On the planet Aqua, a world once known as Mars, Akari Mizunashi has just made her home in the town of Neo-Venezia, a futuristic imitation of the ancient city of Venice. In pursuit of her dream to become an Undine — a gondolier who leads highend tours around the city — Akari joins as a trainee with the Aria Company, one of the three most prestigious water-guide companies in Neo-Venezia. There, she explores the beauty of the city and the world along with other trainees from Aria and rival companies, working hard for her dreams and making new friends along the way.

This is Volume 2 of this Masterpiece edition of the series.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 24.99

DEKOBOKO SUGAR DAYS MANGA GN (NOV192049)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221974

(W) Yusen Atsuko (A / CA) Yusen Atsuko

Yuujirou Matsukaze has been close friends with Rui Hanamine since the two of them were children. Back then, Yuujirou was the one who stood up for and took care of his adorable, soft-hearted friend. But as it turns out, Yuujirou's childhood dreams end up growing a little too big to handle — or, rather, too tall! At over six feet in height, the cheerful and happy-go-lucky Rui towers over his would-be protector… and still has no idea Yuujirou's had a crush on him since they were kids!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DRAMACON MANGA 15TH ANNIV OMNIBUS ED GN (JUN201553)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221975

(W) Svetlana Chmakova (A / CA) Svetlana Chmakova

Relive Christie's three-year adventure at the Yatta Anime Convention with this 15th-anniversary edition of Svetlana Chmakova's debut series: Dramacon. All three volumes are compacted into one pocket-sized edition. When amateur writer Christie settles in the artist alley of her first-ever anime convention, she sees it as an opportunity to promote the manga she had started with her artist boyfriend. But when she unexpectedly falls for a mysterious cosplayer, things become complicated. What do you do when you love someone who is going miles away from you in just a couple of days?

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 24.99

FANGS GN VOL 01 (MAR211784) (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221976

(W) Billy Balibally (A / CA) Billy Balibally

Bitten by a vampire at a club, nineteen-year-old En barely survived. Taken under the wing of Ichii – a member of the health and welfare division of the vampire rights organization known as FANGS – En learns he's to be taught about this new "world" he must survive in. In order to control the urge to suck blood and attack innocents, FANGS established a "pairing system," where two vampires support one another with regular meals. As a young, virginal vampire, En is highly sought after by many senior vamps. That is, until he declares his intention to pair with his guardian, Ichii.

In Shops:

SRP: 14.99

GLASS SYNDROME GN (MAY212026) (MR)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221977

(W) Eiko Ariki (A / CA) Eiko Ariki

Nijou is the perfect student. He's class president, great at sports, and beloved by all his classmates, especially the girls. But he hides his true feelings; deep down he's terrified of letting everyone down. As the most responsible and respected member of the class, he's asked by their teacher to check in on Toomi, a student who hasn't been to school in a while. Toomi sees straight through Nijou's insecurities, but he has a secret of his own; in order to pay off his father's gambling debts, he performs in drag on an adult cam site as "Haruka." When Nijou accidentally discovers the truth, he struggles with whether he should tell Toomi, or continue to feign ignorance.

In Shops:

SRP: 12.99

REINCARNATED AS VILLAINESS IN OTOME GAME GN VOL 01 (JAN21172

TOKYOPOP

JAN221978

(W) Ate (A) Ate

Mistia Erlaine is the daughter of a noble family who just started at high school. She's surrounded by a group of adoring classmates and her charming fiancé. Everything seems perfect. Except that this world is actually a dating sim called Kyun Love, and she's destined to become the main character's evil rival! Mistia is determined to do everything she can to avoid her fate but it's not as easy as it sounds. Especially when all the boys keep falling in love with her!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

THERE ARE THINGS I CANT TELL YOU GN (MAR202314)

TOKYOPOP

JAN221979

(W) Edako Mofumofu (A / CA) Edako Mofumofu

Kasumi and Kyousuke are polar opposites when it comes to personality. Kasumi is reserved, soft-spoken and shy; Kyousuke is energetic and has always been popular among their peers. As the saying goes though, opposites have a tendency to attract, and these two have been fast friends since elementary school. To Kasumi, Kyousuke has always been a hero to look up to, someone who supports him and saves him from the bullies. But now, school is over; their relationship suddenly becomes a lot less simple to describe. Facing the world-and one another-as adults, both men find there are things they struggle to say out loud, even to each other.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

