Naruto Spinoff Sasuke's Story In Viz Media's June 2024 Solicits

Viz Media are launching Naruto spinoff Sasuke's Story by Shingo Kimura, Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka in their June 2024 solicits

Viz Media are launching the English translation of Naruto spinoff Sasuke's Story by Shingo Kimura, Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka in their June 2024 solicits and solicitations. as well as Aki Kusaka's Let's Do It Already and Kasumi Yasuda's Fool Night.

NARUTO SASUKE'S STORY UCHIHA HEAVENLY STARDUST GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT238097

(W) Shingo Kimura, Masashi Kishimoto, Jun Esaka

Years after the great shinobi war, Naruto is struck with a mysterious illness. Desperate for a cure, Sasuke and Sakura embark on a dangerous undercover mission in the distant land of Redaku. Together they discover a nefarious plot of life-and-death proportions and a battle that will test this husband-and-wife team till death do they part.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

LETS DO IT ALREADY GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT238090

(W) Aki Kusaka (A) Aki Kusaka

Yuri and Keiichiro have gotten to know each other on their daily commute to their respective high schools. Yuri makes a passionate love confession to Keiichiro, and he feels the same! Yuri rushes in to kiss her new boyfriend, but…!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

FOOL NIGHT GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT238518

(W) Kasumi Yasuda (A) Kasumi Yasuda

Kamiya is at the end of his rope. His mother is ill, and his job barely pays for her medication, much less food. With few options left, he considers the life-changing process of floromorphosis. Ready to give his body up for a payday, Kamiya is about to explore the limits of society's waning humanity.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BIRDS OF SHANGRI-LA GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238070

(W) Ranmaru Zariya (A) Ranmaru Zariya

A paradise of sensuality, Shangri-La is a male brothel celebrating the glories of gay sex-not somewhere you'd expect Apollo, a straight man, to seek employment. But Apollo has now finished his training as a teaser under the brothel's most sought-after bird, Phi, and he's quickly realizing he's not keen to work with anyone else. When Phi himself starts to show possessiveness over Apollo, the two further risk permanent exile from paradise!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

FINDER DELUXE ED GN VOL 13 MIRAGE

VIZ LLC

OCT238080

(W) Ayano Yamane (A) Ayano Yamane

Akihito is back with Asami but has lost his memories of him. And to make a bad situation worse, Akihito is going through withdrawal from no longer taking the drug responsible for his memory loss. But despite not remembering his lover, the warmth of Asami's kindness has Akihito feeling confused about his growing attraction. Will that be enough for Asami to get his old Akihito back?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

LOVES IN SIGHT GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

OCT238092

(W) Uoyama (A) Uoyama

Morio faces one of his greatest fears when he learns of a visually impaired person getting into an accident at a train station. He finally relaxes after rushing to Yukiko's side and finding out that she's safe. But his relief soon flips right back to anxiety when they realize the visually impaired person in question is one of Yukiko's best friends!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SKIP BEAT 3IN1 TP VOL 16

VIZ LLC

OCT238105

(W) Yoshiki Nakamura (A) Yoshiki Nakamura

Ren Tsuruga loves Kyoko Mogami! Once Kyoko gets over the shock of the announcement, she's ecstatic about the news! But in order to protect their privacy and their careers, they have to keep their relationship upgrade a secret. Good thing Kyoko has a long-awaited trip to Dayjowey Land and the filming of her new series to keep her occupied. Will some strange new acquaintances prove to be a little over the top as a distraction, though?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

QUEENS QUALITY GN VOL 19

VIZ LLC

OCT238101

(W) Kyousuke Motomi (A) Kyousuke Motomi

Kyutaro and friends capture Tsubasa of the Suzaku clan, but they're surprised at Tsubasa's confession-he wants to kill fellow Suzaku members Yanagi and K! An even greater mystery is K's connection to Fumi. Is Fumi prepared for the shocking truth about her past?

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

OCT238102

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

Mocchi from the basketball team has asked Anna out! Afterward, Natsuki finds himself helpless in stopping his friendship with Anna from becoming awkward… Meanwhile, Mattsun notices Mari's feelings are gradually changing, so he decides it's time for them to have a serious talk!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 13

VIZ LLC

OCT238089

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

Rangetsu left the palace because she saw no future for herself and Prince Tenyou. But now that the imperial princes are working together to improve the lives of Ajin in the kingdom, Rangetsu once again has hope. She even passes the difficult imperial military exam to become the first Ajin to be granted an officer's rank, earning her the right to return to the palace and Prince Tenyou's side. But not everyone is in favor of the changes. Will increasing tension with the neighboring countries make war inevitable?

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 26

VIZ LLC

OCT238106

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A) Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki and company have at last received permission from Lord Eisetsu to spread the light-bringing phostyrias plant. Back in Lilias, as the team prepares for the next phase of the plant propagation plan, Ryu makes a major decision of his own! And it seems that a job offer has been posted in the City of Academics-one seeking an herbalist with very particular qualifications!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

ROOSTER FIGHTER GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

OCT238556

(W) Shu Sakuratani (A) Shu Sakuratani

To save Morio from the demon controlling him, Chicken little has found her courage and one inside Morio's head! She finds the creature that has attached itself to Morio's brain, but the parasite may get the better of Chicken Little as well! Meanwhile, Keiji, Keisuke, and Elizabeth battle the seemingly unstoppable devil and his minions. When even Keiji goes down, Keisuke must awaken the Righteous Egg within his heart to achieve victory. But will even this power be enough?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 13

VIZ LLC

OCT238516

(W) Tetsuo Hara (A) Tetsuo Hara

Kenshiro has crossed the only sea left on earth and arrived in the land of the Asuras to rescue Rin. It is a blighted place, ruled by a brutal code whereby only those who survive hundreds of deadly battles before the age of 15 are allowed to live. Although Kenshiro knows Jask is using Rin as bait to lure him and Falco into a trap, the two warriors won't be stopped. On his way to the Gate of the Asuras, Kenshiro learns about another rogue martial artist, a man whose Hokuto Ryuken style might just lead the land of the Asuras to salvation-or damnation!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

INSOMNIACS AFTER SCHOOL GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

OCT238529

(W) Makoto Ojiro (A) Makoto Ojiro

Nakami and Isaki are on their astronomy club's summer trip, but when Isaki's older sister (and their chaperone!) ditches them, they're left all alone. Free from their daily obligations and lost in the bliss of summer, they feel time seeming to slow down. After the trip takes a surprising turn, they reach their final destination: the starry sky of the Mawaki ruins.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MAGILUMIERE MAGICAL GIRLS INC VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT238537

(W) Sekka Iwata (A) Yu Aoki

It's Kana's first big assignment as a Magilumiere magical girl, and she's excited to put all the knowledge she's gained from reading piles and piles of books to good use! She and senior Magilumiere magical girl Koshigaya are assigned to a tricky kaii outbreak, but thanks to all her research, Kana is quick to suggest an efficient solution. So why is President Shigemoto rejecting her idea for being against company principles?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MY NAME IS SHINGO PERFECT ED HC VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT238544

(W) Kauzo Umezz (A) Kauzo Umezz

Satoru has been meeting up with Marin at his father's factory to spend time with the curious robot Monroe. But their secret has been misinterpreted by the town gossip mill. As rumors start to spread about a budding romance between the two, Marin makes a decision that will forever impact her relationship with both Satoru and Monroe and change all of their lives in unexpected ways.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

BLADE OF THE MOON PRINCESS GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

OCT238072

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

After Kaguya has a chance meeting with Toyo, the younger sister of Kiruhito Matsunouchi, the pair travel to the capital in order to clear the name of Kaguya's mother. Meanwhile, Kiruhito learns the truth behind the devastating incident 16 years ago and vows to kill his emperor. New alliances lead to big changes!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

OCT238074

(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama

While Ko does his best to repair his friendship with Mahiru, Mahiru comes to a momentous decision regarding his romantic relationship with vampire Kiku. But first he opens his heart to Nazuna about his troubled family. And then Ko and Kyoko confront Kiku…

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SLEEPY PRINCESS IN DEMON CASTLE GN VOL 24

VIZ LLC

OCT238561

(W) Kagiji Kumanomata (A) Kagiji Kumanomata

Another milestone for the Demon Castle is (unintentionally) celebrated with surf, sand, and sun. Quilladillo discovers the hidden costs of fame, while Vampire discovers the incredible power of normalcy. A quest for a free pillow goes awry when a brief trip to the home of the Divinities results in Princess Syalis and Poseidon coming face-to-face with Somnus-the god of sleep. Plus, river races, idol groups, Angel Teddies, part-time jobs, and the Demon Castle residents like you've never seen them before!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

AKANE BANASHI GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

OCT238069

(W) Yuki Suenaga (A) Takamasa Moue

Akane begins training with rakugo master Urara in preparation for the upcoming Rokumeikai, an event where each participant must perform a newly learned story. If she doesn't master a new story in the limited time left until the event, she won't be allowed to perform! What sort of hint will help Akane depict a bewitching courtesan in the tale Urara suggests she tell? Then, Kaisei appears, bearing fascinating news for Akane…

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SHOW-HA SHOTEN GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

OCT238559

By winning the preliminary round, Azemichi and Taiyo have officially qualified for the Wara-1 Koshien comedy competition! Rumor has it that everyone who's ever gotten advice from the eccentric Professor Hiyama has gone on to win Wara-1 Koshien-but the only way to get that advice is to win the Hiyama Cup! Can Azemichi and Taiyo beat both Broken Glass Slipper and Shiba Inu World Tour to win a meeting with the comedy legend?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MAO GN VOL 17

VIZ LLC

OCT238093

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

As more is revealed, our friends grow ever closer to the secret of who really killed Mao's first love, Sana. Then, another lost relic from the Goko Clan's treasure house turns up-the terrible Box of Monstrosity. Mao and the gang pursue the box to free its victims and save lives, but others want to get their hands on it for nefarious purposes…

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

YO-KAI WATCH GN VOL 23

VIZ LLC

OCT238114

(W) Noriyuki Konishi (A) Noriyuki Konishi

Whisper, Nate's trusty Yo-Kai advisor, suddenly disappears! The bond between them sparks an event that shakes the Yo-Kai World and brings all kinds of mischievous spirits out to play. Don't miss this final volume that ties together Yo-Kai Watch stories from the manga, anime, movies, and video game!

In Shops: May 15, 2024

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

OCT238088

(W) Naoya Matsumoto (A) Naoya Matsumoto

With kaiju cataclysms transpiring across Japan, Hoshina heads into battle equipped with Numbers Weapon 10 and soon discovers that wielding the first-ever sentient kaiju weapon won't be easy. Meanwhile, back in the Oizumi area where Kafka is, six supergiant-class kaiju emerge, worsening an already grave situation. But just as things get dire, some unexpected backup arrives!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

ONE PIECE ACES STORY GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT238098

(W) Sho Hinata, Tatsuya Hamazaki, Eiichiro Oda (A) Boichi

Taken prisoner by the Whitebeard Pirates, Ace continues to challenge the great Emperor of the Sea, knowing that he'll never be King of the Pirates if he can't best all his rivals. After exchanging blows time and time again, the proximity to Whitebeard's fiery soul begins to have an effect on Ace…Will his life be forever changed? Experience Ace's backstory in never-before-published scenes of excitement and daring! Also, check out artist Boichi's bonus rendition of Nami and Kalifa's battle from Enies Lobby!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 38

VIZ LLC

OCT238095

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

In the desperate battle with All For One and his minions, the U.A. students are pushing themselves to their absolute limits. Everywhere, the villains have the upper hand. As the floating U.A. island falls out of the sky, Ochaco and Asui fight Himiko Toga, and Midoriya squares off with Tomura. All For One's new form appears all but unstoppable, and if he reaches Tomura, all is lost. But one hero stands in his way…

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

OCT238094

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Mash shows off the hard-won results of his strenuous training against his greatest and final obstacle before confronting Innocent Zero-Doom! Now that he knows the extent of his body's capabilities and how to control them, Mash's strength has grown to an unimaginable level! But Doom, having found a worthy opponent, responds by unleashing his own true power! Meanwhile, the eclipse is almost here, and Innocent Zero's power is near its zenith. Who will come out on top in the battle between ultimate powers?!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

GOKURAKUGAI GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT238521

(W) Yuto Sano (A) Yuto Sano

While investigating the case of the serial hanging murders around the temple where he and Tao previously fought a horde of maga, Alma runs into a mysterious young man. He's so timid and quiet that Alma graciously surrenders one of his beloved snacks to the stranger, but there's a reason Tao says to be careful with the quiet ones…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

OCT238103

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

It's an assassin showdown! Shishiba and Osaragi take on Yotsumura and his geisha on the streets of Kyoto. What happened between Shishiba and Yotsumura in the past to sour their mentor-disciple relationship? Meanwhile, chaos engulfs the JCC as the battle between Sakamoto and Kanaguri comes to a head!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

OCT238540

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Tsubomi Yozakura comes to Taiyo in his dreams, asking him to kill her! She tells him that in order to do so, he'll need two things. Following her instructions, Taiyo decides to take on the silver-rank spy advancement exam. Unfortunately for him, the test proctors are all Yozakura siblings…!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

