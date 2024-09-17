Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: negaduck

Negaduck #8 Preview: Villain Showdown Ends in Backstabbing Bonanza

Negaduck #8 hits stores this Wednesday, bringing the climactic conclusion to Darkwing Duck's nemesis and his villainous alliance. Will Negaduck outfox his fowl fellows or fall victim to fowl play?

WHO'S THE FOWLEST OF THEM ALL? Negaduck's showdown with his super-secret society of villains comes to a cropper in this cataclysmically climactic issue! Will Darkwing Duck's most notorious nemesis emerge triumphant, or will he be cut out of his own conspiracy by his double-crossing criminal colleagues? Find out the the shocking answer in JEFF PARKER and CIRO CANGIALOSI's Negaduck #8 – a feast for the eyes, seasoned with delectable covers from CANGIALOSI, JAE LEE, DREW MOSS, and TRISH FORSTNER!

NEGADUCK #8

DYNAMITE

FEB240274

FEB240275 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR C FORSTNER – $3.99

FEB240276 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR D CANGIALOSI – $3.99

FEB240277 – NEGADUCK #8 CVR E ACTION FIGURE – $3.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Drew Moss

In Shops: 9/18/2024

SRP:

