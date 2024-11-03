Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: negasonic teenage warhead

Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1 Preview: TVA's Time Crimes and Kisses

In Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1, Ellie Phimister faces off against the TVA, races against time, and searches for a future girlfriend. Can she save the Multiverse with a kiss?

Article Summary Ellie Phimister battles the TVA over a crime she hasn't committed in Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1.

Time is short; she must find and kiss her future girlfriend Yuki to save the Multiverse.

Hits stores November 6, featuring the return of the creative team and a new story.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1, hitting stores on Wednesday, November 6th.

SPOTLIGHTING THE LOVEABLE PUNK! Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she'll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she's never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like – wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?! Collecting the hit web series Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44-49 for the first time in print, plus, a brand-new story by the returning creative team!

Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1

by Andrew Wheeler & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Paco Medina

SPOTLIGHTING THE LOVEABLE PUNK! Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she'll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does. It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she's never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse. Good thing she has allies like – wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?! Collecting the hit web series Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44-49 for the first time in print, plus, a brand-new story by the returning creative team!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.54"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.6 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 150 per carton

On sale Nov 06, 2024 | 48 Pages | 75960621121000111

Rated T+

$6.99

Variants:

75960621121000121 – NEGASONIC TEENAGE WARHEAD #1 AUDREY MOK VARIANT – $6.99 US | $8.75 CAN

