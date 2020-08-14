Neil Gaiman, Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, on DC Fandome Comics Panels

Bleeding Cool has stripped and stranded all the DC Fandome Panels that are comic book related – as well as working out when they will air and will be repeated. The time scheduled panels first, with any encore times, followd by the panels that are available at any time during the 24 hours.

The times listed (cos I am doing it) are in British Summer Time, BST or UTC+1 – the West Coast must remove 8 hours, the East Coast must remove 5, the rest of you I'm sure can work it out.

The choice of panels are often intriguing and peculiarly scheduled – Italian and Spanish DC creators get their own separate panels at the same time? And just like a real convention you are going to miss stuff as a result.

A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story: Screening

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM

WatchVerse – McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:15 AM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 1:45 PM

Originally released with the DC Animated Movie Justice League Doom, this documentary celebrates the late Milestone Comics co-founder Dwayne McDuffie, a prolific writer, artist, and advocate of bringing Black Super Hero characters to the screen. His worked entertained and enlightened, advanced cultural diversity, and elevated the standards for Super Hero storytelling, creating a standard that future generations would be inspired and challenged to reach. Although Dwayne's life may have been cut short, his work — including Damage Control for Marvel, creating comics for Milestone, and his transition to television animation at Warner Bros. with series such as Static Shock, Justice League, Teen Titans, Ben 10: Alien Force and more — will live forever. 35 min 35 min

Italy Loves DC – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:30 PM

WatchVerse – Athena

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:00 AM

Authors, novelists, actors, musicians and DJs — all stars of Italian pop culture — will meet to share their professional experiences with characters in the DC Universe. Mirka Andolfo, Elena Casagrande and Emanuela Lupacchino, who work for DC as authors, will team up for an original conversation celebrating the DC Multiverse. Nicola Nocella, Riccardo Zanotti and Gianluca Gazzoli will then unveil the origin of their love for DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, and discussing the influence this had on their cinematic, musical and radio professional paths. THIS PANEL IS IN ITALIAN WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES ONLY 40 min

Live Like a DC Super Hero in Spain – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:30 PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 AM

Celebrating the love that Spanish people have for the DC Universe across the country, Claudio Serrano will speak about the honor of being the voice of Batman in Spain. After that, we will challenge Marta Díaz to create two looks inspired by DC, featuring her two favorite characters: Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman. Social media star Esttik will show us his training routine to obtain the strength, speed and endurance of multiple DC Super Heroes. As a Batman illustrator, Jorge Jiménez will speak about his personal vision of this DC character and his creative process. Ready for a snack break? We'll cook like Super Heroes with the varied and delicious recipes from La Cocina Del Pirata. And Javier Olivares will prove he is the biggest DC fan in Spain by showing off his awe-inspiring collection of figures, comics, and statues. Lastly, aLexBY11 will show a selective compilation of his top DC moments, including epic scenes across DC movies, games, shows and comics — commenting on why he thinks they are truly "super" and reliving the experience of enjoying them. Come see all the ways Spain loves DC! THIS PANEL IS IN SPANISH LANGUAGE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES ONLY 55 min

Truth, Justice, and the DC Comics Way – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:45 PM

WatchVerse – McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:15 AM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 10:30 AM

Who would have thought the "injustices of the world" first read in comic books and then acted out in some of today's most popular DC Super Hero films and television series would intersect with today's real-life civil, social and political unrest? Join us for a conversation with series stars David Harewood and Nicole Maines (Supergirl), Marvin "Krondon" Jones III (Black Lightning), Anna Diop (Titans) and executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace (The Flash) as they discuss how the genesis of comic books has always been rooted in the search of truth and justice: it's the DC Comics way! 45 min

The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:45 PM

Hall of Heroes

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 2:45 AM

Sunday, Aug 23 – 10:45 AM

Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs, G. Willow Wilson and Michael Sheen discuss the legacy of The Sandman comic book series and how it has been expanded with new stories, adapted into new mediums, and enthralled audiences around the world. 30 min

DC Graphic Novel Masterclass: How to Break into Comics – Writers

Saturday, Aug 22 – 7:00 PM

InsiderVerse – SJR

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:00 AM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 11:00 AM

A 101 workshop on how to break into comics, featuring DC writers Sarah Kuhn and Cecil Castellucci, talking about their craft, tips and tricks, and how to break into comics. 20 min

New Voices of Wonder Woman – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 7:15 PM

WatchVerse – Athena

Join author Laurie Halse Anderson (Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed), illustrator Victoria Ying (Diana: Princess of the Amazons), author L.L. McKinney (Nubia: Real One) and more writers and artists as they discuss continuing Wonder Woman's enduring legacy in comics and offer an inside look at their upcoming projects. 25 min

DC Graphic Novel Masterclass: How to Break Into Comics – Artists

Saturday, Aug 22 – 7:30 PM

InsiderVerse – SJR

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:30 AM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 11:30 AM

How do amazing artists get their foot in the door? Join this 101 workshop featuring acclaimed art team Klaus Janson & Isaac Goodhart as they talk about how to be a comic book artist. They will also answer fan questions, discuss their craft, and offer tips and tricks. 30 min

DC Multiverse: Comics Master Class

Saturday, Aug 22 – 8:00 PM

InsiderVerse – SJR

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:00 AM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 12:00 PM

Panelists will discuss what the DC Multiverse is, the history behind DC telling stories set across multiverses (beginning with The Flash #123), and how it affects so many of the stories DC has told since. 30 min

Reintroducing Nubia: The Black Amazonian Queen – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 8:00 PM

WatchVerse – McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:15 AM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 1:00 PM

Join L.L. McKinney, the acclaimed author of DC's upcoming Nubia: Real One, and Robyn Smith, the book's artist, alongside THE BLERDGURL Karama Horne as they reintroduce DC Super Hero Nubia to the world! Aside from Blerds, LatinxGeeks and the like, who knew that Wonder Woman had a Black twin sister? DC's Nubia: Real One hits bookstores in 2021, and it is available for pre-order now. 30 min

Rendez-vous with DC: France – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 8:00 PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 11:15 AM

Hosted by DC fan and expert Terry LTAM, this unique program illustrates what makes DC such a rich pop culture universe especially beloved in France. France Celebrates DC" features a roundtable conversation with journalists and experts who share their thoughts and insights into the multiple DC properties they've experienced and covered in different ways. From TV shows and movies, to games, animation, comics and Cons, Maximilien Pierrette, François Hercouet, Yannick Le Fur, Asma El Mardi and Jehanne Bargaoui will talk about why DC is celebrated in France. In "An Artist Conversation with Stéphane Roux," Terry will converse with the internationally renowned DC artist Stéphane Roux. From his inspiration to his ways of creating and drawing new storylines, Stéphane will reveal what the fans have always wanted to know about his work! Finally, "Influence of DC on French Artists & Fans" will showcase interviews by artists that have been influenced in their work by DC. Douglas Attal (Director), Dorothee Pousseo (dubbing actor), Simon Astier (director/actor), Hichem (gamer), Carole Quintaine (YouTuber) will share how their passion for DC has been a source of ongoing creativity. THIS PANEL IS IN FRENCH LANGUAGE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES ONLY 135 min

etalk Celebrates DC in Canada

Saturday, Aug 22 – 8:15 PM

WatchVerse – Athena

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:30 PM

CTV, Canada's top broadcast network, will produce an exclusive 20-minute Canadian DC FanDome special via the daily entertainment news program etalk, focusing on the country's love for the DC Universe along with the unique connections between Canada and various DC properties. The special will highlight past and present DC films and television shows shot in Canada (including SHAZAM!, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Titans); revisit past red carpets in Toronto as well as set visits and Canadian interviews; and highlight Canadian superfans and the country's incredible local DC artists. Interspersed throughout the special will be talent greetings, throwback coverage from previous A-list events, and new content looking ahead to upcoming DC releases. The special will air exclusively in the DC FanDome on August 22 before debuting as an etalk broadcast special later that week. 30 min

The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 8:30 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

An in-depth discussion about DC's upcoming Rorschach comic book with writer Tom King and artist Jorge Fornés, moderated by Watchmen TV series creator Damon Lindelof. 25 min

Jim Lee: Creating the Hall of Heroes

Saturday, Aug 22 – 9:00 PM

InsiderVerse – SJR

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:00 AM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 1:00 PM

While magicians never reveal how their tricks are done, here's a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes with the legendary Jim Lee and see for yourself how the Hall of Heroes was created from start to finish. It's truly amazing. 3 min

Legacy of the Bat – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 9:15 PM

Hall of Heroes

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:15 AM

Sunday, Aug 23 – 1:15 PM

Sunday, Aug 23 – 12:15 AM

Calling all Batman fans! Don't miss this discussion on the wide scope of the Batman universe, including the Batman Family of characters. Key talent from comics, TV and games will provide insight into the world of Caped Crusader. 15 min

Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art

Saturday, Aug 22 – 9:45 PM

Hall of Heroes

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:45 AM

Sunday, Aug 23 – 1:45 PM

World renowned comics artist and DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee turns his keen eye on fan-submitted art that focuses on DC's Super-Villains. 10 min

Surprise DC Comics Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 PM

Hall of Heroes 20 min

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 AM

Sunday, Aug 23 – 2:00 PM

Brazil Loves DC: For the Glory of the Fans! – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:30 PM

WatchVerse – Athena

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:45 AM

Brazil's DC fans are among the loudest and most loyal DC fans in the world, and Brazilians are also great contributors to the DC fandom universe. In this session, meet Brazilian artist Ivan Reis and watch him draw his comic book take on the upcoming version of The Batman on the big screen, while talking about his history as one of DC's most accomplished and prolific artists. We'll also see the beloved Brazilian animated characters Turma Da Monica for the first time ever with the Teen Titans in a special get together animated by Warner Bros. Animation and the great Mauricio de Sousa. Finally, Warner Channel's Valentina Pulgarin shares a nostalgic and celebratory look at the history of the DC Universe in Brazil, including some exciting visits of DC talent, topped by the spectacular Wonder Woman 1984 show at CCXP last year! THIS PANEL IS IN PORTUGUESE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES ONLY 55 min

Superman & Lois – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:35 PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 10:30 AM

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. Join the fun and Show Your Hope using #DCFanDome. 30 min

Latin America Celebrates DC! – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:30 PM

WatchVerse – Athena

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:45 AM

The DC FanDome takes you soaring across the amazing DC Multiverse through the eyes of some of Latin America's biggest fans, including filmmakers, talent, industry experts, cosplayers and collectors. You'll have front row seats to an interview with Andy Muschietti, the Argentinean director of The Flash, as well as an interview with one of the villains of the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 film, Chile's Pedro Pascal. Then enjoy a panel of some of the best DC illustrators in Latin America as they discuss how they bring your favorite DC characters to life on the page. You'll get a peek into some DC collections across Latin America and insight into what it takes to be a fabulous DC cosplayer. And you'll also see the faces behind the voices you know so well: the Latin American dubbing talent who have given voice to DC's characters over the years. From Argentina, DC superfans will talk about their favorite experiences and characters. And don't miss a DC roundtable discussion with Mexican superfans talking about their favorite DC shows, films and characters. Get ready for two-and-a-half hours, with eight epic panels, all in Spanish from across Latin America. Mark it on your calendars and come join us! THIS PANEL IS IN SPANISH WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES ONLY 155 min

Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House

Sunday, Aug 23 – 12:15 AM

Hall of Heroes

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:15 PM

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:45 AM

Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:15 AM

DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee and Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada join Bing Chen, founder of the global non-profit collective Gold House, to discuss the important contributions of Asian artists and writers in comics and comic book–inspired entertainment. 15 min

Teen Titans: Spotlight on Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 2:30 AM

WatchVerse – MonarchThe New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia and superstar artist Gabriel Picolo give fans an inside look at the creative process behind their hit Teen Titans young adult graphic novel series and reveal some fun surprises! 20 min

Inside Injustice – Making the Hit Games & Comics – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:00 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:30 AM

An inside look at the creation of the best-selling Injustice games and comic books. 30 min

Creating Heroes: The Life and Art of Jim Lee – Screening

Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:00 AM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Featured on the animated film Justice League: War, this documentary explores the work of master artist Jim Lee, from his early days to his current position as DC's Chief Creative Officer and Publisher. Jim's story is truly one of inspiration as fans get to witness that our passion for DC Super Heroes is a global phenomenon. Intrinsically, we are all connected on a deep level to our modern mythology of Super Heroes. Jim shows us first-hand that perseverance and a dedication to our goals can make the dream come true, despite upbringing or where one originates in the world. 40 min

John Ridley and The Other History of the DC Universe

Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:15 AM

WatchVerse – McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Join Oscar®-winning writer John Ridley and artist Giuseppe Camuncoli for an inside look at the November 2020 miniseries The Other History of the DC Universe, which presents an alternate look at the DC Universe through the eyes of its Super Heroes of color. 20 min

DC Showcase Collection – Batman: Death in the Family – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:15 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Learn the fascinating details behind Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's first-ever interactive film presentation during the DC Showcase – Batman: Death in the Family panel. As the anchor of an anthology of 2019–2020 animated shorts, Batman: A Death in the Family is based on the 1988 landmark DC event where fans voted by telephone to determine the story's ending, and is organically grown out of the 2010 DC Universe Movie Batman: Under the Red Hood. In this new version, the animated short is an interactive storytelling presentation with numerous "branches," allowing the viewer multiple options from which to choose and alter the path of the core characters (Batman, Robin, Joker, Red Hood and more). Join Brandon Vietti (Batman: Under the Red Hood) with actors Vincent Martella (Phineas and Ferb) and John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) for an in-depth panel discussion moderated by DC Daily's Hector Navarro about this innovative film. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, DC Showcase – Batman: Death in the Family arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-rayTM Combo Pack and Digital in fall 2020. 30 min

Batman: The Joker War!

Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:45 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime clash in a showdown for the fate of Gotham City this summer in DC's big Bat Family event, Batman: Joker War! Batman writer and event architect James Tynion IV discusses the scope of the project with some of the other talented minds contributing to this can't-miss event: Cecil Castellucci (Batgirl), Batman artist Jorge Jiménez, Dan Jurgens (Nightwing) and a special guest appearance by Oscar®-winning writer John Ridley! 30 min

GLSEN Presents: You Brought Me the Ocean with Alex Sánchez – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:15 AM

WatchVerse – McDuffie's Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Join members from the esteemed LGBTQ+ youth education organization GLSEN as they discuss DC's acclaimed young adult graphic novel You Brought Me the Ocean, with Lambda Literary Award–winning author Alex Sánchez. 20 min

Batman: Three Jokers

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:30 AM

WatchVerse – MonarchAhead of the launch of their highly anticipated miniseries, join master storytellers Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok to learn the secrets behind Batman: Three Jokers and how the Clown Prince of Crime continues to loom large not only in the life of Batman, but also in the lives of his allies in the war on crime. 20 min

All Super-Villains – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:15 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

The Joker. Lex Luthor. Catwoman. Sinestro. Ever wonder what makes these twisted antagonists tick? Come face-to-face with these masterminds of crime and many more, and some of the gifted actors who've brought them to life — including John Glover (Smallville), Clancy Brown (The Batman – 2004), Marvin "Krondon" Jones III (Black Lightning), Diedrich Bader (Superman: Red Son), Mark Strong (SHAZAM!), Jason Isaacs (Justice League: Gods and Monsters), Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins), Tara Strong (Batman and Harley Quinn), Gina Gershon (The Batman – 2004) and John DiMaggio (Batman: Under the Red Hood) — in this two-part Rogues Gallery panel that explores the critical role of the nemesis throughout the DC Multiverse. 35 min

Take a Tour of DC's Death Metal Metalverse!

Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:00 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Explore every corner of the horrifying landscape of Dark Nights: Death Metal, from Castle Bat and New Apokolips to the Atomic Wastelands and beyond! 30 min

DC Down Under: Australia and New Zealand – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:45 AM

WatchVerse – Athena

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 12:45 PM

To celebrate the contributions that Australians and New Zealanders have made to the DC Universe across film, TV, comics and cosplay, join Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad), Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Brenton Thwaites (Titans), Christopher James Baker (Stargirl), Teagan Croft (Titans) and Joshua Orpin (Titans) as they discuss their highlights working on DC films and TV shows. Then, Australian cosplayers Dani and Chris ask all their burning questions of costume designers Lindy Hemming, Erin Benach and Maya Mani, the creative geniuses behind iconic costumes for DC Super Heroes such as Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Arrow, The Flash, Deathstroke and many more! Plus, Australian comic book writer Tom Taylor, Australian comic book artist Nicola Scott, and digital artist BossLogic come together to discuss their creative processes, working on their favourite DC titles, and how they broke into the industry. 120 min

Discover DC in Japan – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 10:30 AM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Encore Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:15 PM

Discover DC in Japan will take you on a journey of DC films, comics, toys and hobbies, stage shows, and fan cosplay in Japan, through the eyes of Matsuya Onoe, LiLiCo and Yutaka Sugiyama as hosts of the show, with Toshifumi Fujimoto of Fujiwara as special guest. Navigate through the "Wonder Woman Is Wonderful" panel, followed by a "DC Meets a Japanese Movie Director" session, welcoming film director Shinji Higuchi (well-known from his work Shin Godzilla and Attack on Titan) for a deep dive into his take on DC's live-action movies. Also, discover how the DC Universe emerges through "Made in Japan," with guests from Prime1 Studio and Hot Toys, as well as the Batman Ninja stage show. And finally, meet Japanese DC fan cosplayers in "We Are DC FanDome" and find out what must-buy exclusive DC FanDome items are available from Japan! THIS PANEL IS IN JAPANESE LANGUAGE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES ONLY 100 min

From the Middle East to DC, with Love – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:00 PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

From the beautiful desert of the Empty Quarter to the tallest skyscraper in the world, the Middle East is known for many superlatives, but nothing compares to its DC fans! In fact, there are so many fans across the Middle East who love DC, they inspired the name of this awesome session. First, meet a British DC fan living in Dubai who has built an impressive range of DC collectibles. Then, a local Emirati illustrator will demonstrate his mad sketching skills, drawing a unique piece of DC art exclusively for DC FanDome. Another United Arab Emirates–based DC fanatic has a hidden secret vault — join us to get a sneak peek at what's inside! Then we'll head to Kuwait to meet a network of friends with a shared passion for DC. Next, we'll meet a local Saudi cosplayer who met his wife through his love of dressing in his best DC super suits. And would you believe a Saudi banker by day who turns comic writer by night? Talk about your alter egos! Lastly, we'll meet someone who owns not one, but two Batmobiles. It's going to be a fun ride. Check it out in the DC WatchVerse! 40 min

DC Art Mzansi Masterclass: South Africa – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 3:45 PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

South Africa (Mzansi for locals) celebrates DC characters with a masterclass by three local DC artists — Warren Louw, Jason Masters and Karl Mostert — illustrating their favorite characters and sharing how DC has inspired their work, as well as up-and-coming artist Bill Masuku. We'll also unveil a DC tribute mural by local artist Keith Vlahakis. South Africa's program will be hosted by well-known gaming personality Sam "Tech Girl" Wright as she welcomes local talent and their love for the DC Universe. 40 min

Mostly DCeased – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:15 PM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Launched in 2019, DCeased has taken the comic world by storm! Join superstar talent Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine, Karl Mostert and others as they talk mostly DCeased, with some Injustice and Suicide Squad sprinkled in! 25 min

Superman: An Enduring Symbol of Hope – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:15 PM

WatchVerse – Kandor

For more than 80 years, Superman has remained an icon of truth, justice and hope. Some of the most celebrated Superman storytellers gather to talk about how the Man of Steel remains as relevant as ever, providing hope in the most difficult of times. 25 min

ANYTIME

DK Book Publishers: How DC Books Get Made – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Comic Store

David Fentiman, senior editor of book publisher DK, takes fans behind the scenes of the upcoming DC Comics Cover Art, releasing October 6, 2020, and explains why this is one book you actually SHOULD judge by its covers! 10 min On Demand

Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke into Comics: Amanda Conner (U.S.)

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Alfred Beagle's Haberdashery

Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey) tells her comic book origin story and discusses her craft and the industry. 10 min On Demand

Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Gabriel Picolo (Brazil)

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Alfred Beagle's Haberdashery

Gabriel Picolo (Teen Titans: Beast Boy) tells his comic book origin story and discusses his craft and the industry. 15 min On Demand

Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Emanuela Lupacchino (Italy)

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Alfred Beagle's Haberdashery

Emanuela Lupacchino (Birds of Prey) tells her comic book origin story and discusses her craft and the industry. 15 min On Demand

Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Jamal Campbell (Canada)

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Alfred Beagle's Haberdashery

Jamal Campbell (Naomi, Far Sector) tells his comic book origin story and discusses his craft and the industry. 10 min On Demand

Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Artgerm (Singapore)

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Alfred Beagle's Haberdashery

DC cover artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau tells his comic book origin story and discusses his craft and the industry. 15 min On Demand

Artists Around the World Draw – How I Broke Into Comics: Mikel Janín (Spain)

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Alfred Beagle's Haberdashery

Mikel Janín (Wonder Woman) tells his comic book origin story and discusses his craft and the industry. 15 min On Demand

Secret Origin: The Story of DC Comics

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Comic Store

Celebrate and explore the 75-year history of DC Comics, the publisher of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Captain Marvel, Teen Titans, Green Arrow, Aquaman, the Justice League and many other Super Heroes. Founded in 1934 as National Allied Publications, the company that would one day become DC Comics virtually created the comic book, publishing the first comic of all-original material. Then, in the spring of 1938, the first Super Hero story appeared in Action Comics #1, introducing Superman. Other soon-to-be icons would follow. Today, DC is the largest and most diverse English-language publisher of comic books in the world. 95 min On Demand

DC Spotlight: SHAZAM!

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Comic Store

He's one of the world's most iconic Super Heroes, his influence can be seen across the entire comic book industry, and he is the embodiment of total wish-fulfillment. Over the years, he has been known by many names, but today he is simply known as…SHAZAM! From his first appearance in Whiz Comics #2 to his battles with Superman (in both the comic book panels and the courtroom), a rebirth as one of DC's premier heroes, and his blockbuster movie in 2019, this documentary brings together the original artists, comic book luminaries, and big screen stars to show how Shazam has brought his childlike spirit, his powerful magic, and his inherent goodness — not to mention his powerful family members — to capture the imaginations of audiences and become a pop culture icon. 55 min On Demand

Legends of the Dark Knight: The History of Batman

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Comic Store

This fan-favorite deep-dive documentary chronicles the history of Batman in comics throughout the years. Narrated by Mark Hamill, this Bat-history includes interviews with the creatives who have shaped the character throughout history. 45 min On Demand

Reflections – Tracy Martin, DC Manager of Talent Relations

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Warner Bros. Crew

Take a look behind the scenes at Warner Bros. to get to know Tracy Martin, DC's Manager of Talent Relations. 10 min On Demand

Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Stage 16

Required viewing for any true fan of Batman, this fascinating look chronicles the life of the character's creator, Bob Kane. 35 min On Demand

Collecting the Grades

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Comic Store

Whether you're an avid comic book collector or just getting started, film reporter Umberto Gonzalez (Heroic Hollywood and The Wrap) leads a panel of expert collectors, graders and massive comic book fans who offer knowledge, tips, and insights that will help you add value and avoid the biggest mistakes in comic book collecting. Plus, a truly rare opportunity to see one of the rarest comics around. 20 min On Demand

McFarlane Toys

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

InsiderVerse – Comic Store

Take a peak into the process as Todd McFarlane discusses how they build those wonderful toys and even give a glimpse into some upcoming releases. TRT: 7:00 – On Demand

The Suicide Squad – Comic Book Cover Creator

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

FunVerse

Time to Squad Up! Create your very own The Suicide Squad Comic Cover featuring your dream squad. The comic creator will allow fans to customize all the features of a Squad comic cover using original Suicide Squad comic backgrounds, characters, stickers and even The Suicide Squad titles. Don't forget to show off your squad on social!

Official DC FanDome Store

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

FunVerse

Purchase exclusive DC FanDome and DC merchandise. On Demand

Comic Reader

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

FunVerse

Check out more than 200 digital comic books available to read for FREE during DC FanDome. On Demand

Portfolio Reviews

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

YouVerse

DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee and Warner Bros. Animation/Blue Ribbon Content President Sam Register review submissions from talented DC fans around the world. On Demand

Fan Art Gallery

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

YouVerse

Fan art from around the globe is on display in this gallery, and the many different forms and styles share one major common thread — a connection to DC's incredible and timeless characters. On Demand

Talent Answer Fan Questions

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

YouVerse

You've asked, they've answered! See questions from fans around the world answered from DC insiders! On Demand

Artist Alley

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

KidsVerse

Get drawn in by the DC art created by kids from around the world! On Demand

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

KidsVerse

Calling all future artists! Join Jim Lee for this just-for-kids drawing session, where he'll demonstrate how to draw two of the greatest DC Super Heroes, Wonder Woman and Batman, with a little help from special guests — his kids! On Demand

How it's Made: Comics 101

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

KidsVerse

Words. Pencils. Colors. Action! Ever wonder how a comic book is made? Learn straight from the pros who write and draw for DC — Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Yancey Labat and more — as they discuss working together to create comics starring your favorite DC characters. On Demand

Make Your Own Comic Book with Kirk Scroggs

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

KidsVerse

Author/illustrator Kirk Scroggs shows you how to create your own comic — in just a few easy steps. No special tools required! On Demand

DC Kids Comic Book Reader

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM – Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 PM

KidsVerse

Enjoy previewing a selection of free comics starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more of your favorite DC Super Heroes. On Demand