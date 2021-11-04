Neil Gaiman's Ocean At The End Of The Lane Extends To 14th May 2022

Tonight is the press night for the West End debut of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean At The End Of The Lane. I saw an earlier version, and am expecting great things tonight. And the Duke Of York Theatre, round the corner from where Orbital Comics used to be, has just announced that the National Theatre's production will have a final three-week extension into May 2022. The play sees the fantasy novel The Ocean At The End Of The Lane adapted by Joel Horwood, and directed by Katy Rudd.

A modern myth, where the power of imagination and storytelling transports audiences on a spellbinding and spectacular adventure. Tickets for the final three weeks go on sale today in a few minutes at 11.30 am via oceanwestend.com.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the duck pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday, spring half term. When his dad was struggling to make ends meet and his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean… Plunged into a magical world, the children's survival depends on their ability to reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them. The 16-strong cast are Ruby Ablett, James Bamford (Boy), Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), Miranda Heath, Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson (Sis), Laura Rogers (Ursula), Nicolas Tennant (Dad), Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and Peter Twose. The Ocean at the End of the Lane introduces audiences to Gaiman's magical world and the much-loved characters that inhabit it, showcasing the production's set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer. Movement direction is by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Lauren Evans.