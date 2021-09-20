Nell Nelson's Graphic Novel, Stunt Girl by Nora Neus & Julie Robine

Stunt Girl by Nora Neus and Julie Robine is a new historical fiction YA graphic novel about Nell Nelson that's been picked by Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown. Stunt Girl is the story of the real-life historical figure Nell Nelson, one of the early undercover female journalists called stunt girls, who investigates working conditions in the garment factories of New York City in the summer of 1888, while also falling in love with real-life historical figure and queer icon Alice Austen, the first female street photographer. Nora Neus and Julie Robine previously collaborated on a new middle-grade graphic memoir, Muhammad Najem, War Reporter. Stunt Girl will be published for the winter of 2025. Agent Wendi Gu at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates represented Nora Neus, and Tanya McKinnon at McKinnon Literary represented Robine.

Nora Neus tweeted out "The book that has lived in my heart and in my head for so long is finally going to exist out in the bright, beautiful world! I'm so grateful to the whole team making it happen, esp Julie @beancuizine

who is bringing it to life! Let's make Nell and Alice proud. I developed the bulk of STUNT GIRL's plot, emotional arc and characterization while taking an incredible writing course called The Slow Novel Lab with @nina_lacour

believed in my crazy idea when I pitched my idea for a historical fiction book based on two real-life girls… who did not know each other in real life. But what if they HAD?! And what if they fell in LOVE? Then what??"

Two years ago, Little, Brown had a directive to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.