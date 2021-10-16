New 10-Page DC Comic, Monkey Prince #0 In Full

As seen in last May's DC Festival of Heroes: The Asian Superhero Celebration #1, Monkey Prince is a new series launching from Gene Luen Yang 楊謹倫 and Bernard Chang 張伯納 in February 2022, with a new twelve-issue limited series from DC Comics and just announced at DC FanDome. Inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, their newest shape-shifting Super Hero, the Monkey Prince, a.k.a. Marcus Sun, is returning to headline his own series. The first issues will have a cover by artist Bernard Chang with colorist Sebastian Cheng 鍾偉傑, and a variant cover by artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau 劉丕政, debuted. The first issue of Monkey Prince will also have a special team variant cover by artist Zao Dao 早稻. But first, we have a half-issue brand new Monkey Prince story as Monkey Prince #0, made available digitally from from DC Comics. Apokolips in the Heavenly Realm, will show off the classic Journey to the West characters—Sun Wukong, King Bull Demon, Princess Iron Fan, Red Boy, and Erlang Shen—defending the heavenly realm against Darkseid and his parademonsm with Billy Tan of Tan Comics 比利唐 of 唐漫文化, colorist Sebastian Cheng 鍾偉傑, and letterer Janice Chiang 蒋慧珍 for the flashback scene. DC Comics' editor Jessica Chen 陳穎珊 edits the Monkey Prince series. Here's Monkey Prince #0 and a bunch of designs for the characters.