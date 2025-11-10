Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: new avengers

New Avengers #6 Preview: Who's the Snake in the Capes?

One of the New Avengers is secretly betraying the team in New Avengers #6. Can they stop the traitor before it's too late?

Article Summary New Avengers #6 unleashes paranoia as a traitor is revealed within the Earth's Mightiest new team.

Iron Apex creates dangerous Illuminati doubles, forcing the Avengers to confront deadly infiltration.

This pivotal Marvel issue arrives in stores on November 12, 2025 for readers eager to witness betrayal.

WHO IS THE TRAITOR? A catastrophic piece of intel reveals that the mastermind behind the creation of the Killuminati is a member of the NEW AVENGERS! As the team musters to stop Iron Apex from creating more Illuminati doubles, paranoia threatens to tear them apart. Can this unstable team hope to survive a traitor in their midst?

New Avengers #6

by Sam Humphries & Ton Lima, cover by Stephen Segovia

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621145600611

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621145600621 – NEW AVENGERS #6 GURIHIRU FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621145600631 – NEW AVENGERS #6 PACO MEDINA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

