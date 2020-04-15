Two New DC Characters, The Hummingbird and Gray, in Anti Hero Out Now.

DC Comics has suspended publication in print and in digital of all-new comic books intended for the direct market of comic book stores. The exception are the DC Giants issues intended for mass-market stores such as Walmart, and collections and graphic novels sent to bookstores. Last week that included the original graphic novel Gotham High featuring remade teenage versions of Batman characters. This week it's a graphic novel with completely original comic book characters, Anti Hero. Young teenage superheroes and supervillains who undergo a Freaky Friday bodyswap. Featuring Piper Pájaro and Sloane MacBrute, otherwise known as The Hummingbird and Gray, described as the story of a superhero-in-progress and a reluctant villain. From YA American novelists Kate Karyus Quinn (Another Little Piece, The Show Must Go On) and Demitria Lunetta (The Fade, Bad Blood), and drawn by Irish comic book artist Maca Gil of Cartoon Saloon, available digitally and in print… if you are lucky.

ANTI HERO TP

(W) Kate Karyus Quinn, Demitra Lunetta (A) Maca Gil

Piper Pájaro and Sloane MacBrute are two 13-year-old girls with very different lives but very similar secrets. Popular, outgoing Piper is strong-like, ripping-the-doors-off-cars strong. She longs to be a superhero, even if she tends to leave massive messes in her wake. Sloane, on the other hand, is snarky and super-smart. Like, evil-genius smart. To help her family, she has to put those smarts to use for her villainous grandfather.

When a mission to steal an experimental technological device brings the two girls face to face with each other, the device sparks-and the two girls switch bodies! Now they must live in each other's shoes as they figure out a way to switch back. Anti/Hero is a story that explores what makes a hero, how one can find friendship where it's unexpected, and what it means to walk in another person's shoes…literally! Authors Kate Karyus Quinn (Another Little Piece, The Show Must Go On) and Demitria Lunetta (The Fade, Bad Blood) make their graphic novel debut alongside artist Maca Gil and introduce two new and exciting DC characters!