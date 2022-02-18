New James Cameron Avatar Comic In Dark Horse May 2022 Full Solicits

As Avatar 2 approaches, Dark Horse Comics is launching a new comic book series based on James Cameron's world of Pandora, by writer Corinna Bechko and Beni Lobel. It also joins sequels to other comic book franchises Dark Horse titles launching in May 2022, Pearl, Jenny Zero, Harrow County, Shaolin Cowboy, all with brand new issue 1s. Here are the Dark Horse May 2022 solicits and solicitations in full.

PEARL III #1 (OF 6) CVR A GAYDOS

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Gaydos

A brand-new, (yes, all new!) chapter in the tattoo artist, Yakuza assassin romantic odyssey . . . Pearl. that's right, the critically acclaimed Jinxworld title makes its Dark Horse debut with a brand-new chapter in the wild life of Pearl Tanaka.

Fully painted by award-winning graphic novelist Michael Gaydos, Pearl is a very unique experience about an artist discovering all the secrets of the modern yakuza world she was born into by no fault of her own. After finding out the truth about her parents in previous volumes, the real question is, "Who is the ghost dragon of San Francisco?"

Get instantly caught up on every beautifully fully painted page of the book Comic Watch, AIPT, Comicosity, Comicsverse all gave a 10/10.

o From the creators of Jessica Jones!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JINX TP

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Brian Michael Bendis

Brian Michael Bendis, the award-winning cocreator of Miles Morales, Naomi, Jessica Jones, and Powers, tells a modern noir tale of crime, greed, and double cross.

A female bail agent, a low-level confidence man, and his loose-cannon sidekick form an unlikely alliance to track down the ultimate score-a hidden stash of life-altering, untraceable mob cash.

For this hard-luck trio, however, the old saying "more money, more problems" will prove to be disturbingly prophetic.

Collecting all of the original Jinx issues published by Caliber Press and Image Comics, this comprehensive trade paperback edition features an introduction by acclaimed comics creator David Mack and includes more than sixty pages of behind-the-scenes bonus material!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 24.99

SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #1 (OF 7) CVR A DARROW

(W) Geof Darrow (A / CA) Geof Darrow

In Phase 4 of the SCU, the Shaolin Cowboy finds his parenting skills being tested when he is forced to homeschool during a pandemic of unparalleled violence, in this story torn from yesterday's viral twitter feeds.

Can he get a kung fu grip on the situation before a horde of .45 loving human monsters and not so human monsters send him to the ICU?

Only guns, swords, and flying guillotines will tell!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

AMITOUFU!!!!!!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ART OF STAR WARS VISIONS HC

(W) Zack Davisson

An expertly crafted, full-color, oversized volume showcasing the creative forces behind the hotly anticipated animated anthology series!

Star Wars: Visions, an original series of animated short films, celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world's best Japanese anime creators.

Dark Horse Books and Lucasfilm invite fans to enjoy the universe of Star Wars from a thrilling new point of view with The Art of Star Wars: Visions.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 49.99

ART OF STAR WARS VISIONS DLX ED HC

(W) Zack Davisson

An expertly crafted, full-color, oversized volume showcasing the creative forces behind the hotly anticipated animated anthology series!

Star Wars: Visions, an original series of animated short films, celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world's best Japanese anime creators.

Dark Horse Books and Lucasfilm invite fans to enjoy the universe of Star Wars from a thrilling new point of view with The Art of Star Wars: Visions.

This deluxe edition includes:

o An exclusive slipcase and cover.

o A portfolio with three gallery-quality prints.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 99.99

AVATAR ADAPT OR DIE #1 (OF 6)

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Beni Lobel (CA) Mark Molchan

Decades into the advent of the Avatar program on Pandora, pressure to bridge the divide between human and Na'vi has hit a peak. As an ally of the Omatikaya clan, Dr. Grace Augustine begins negotiations to open a school for Na'vi children, but her plans for peace, hope, and unity could trigger an unprecedented disaster-one afflicting the most vulnerable and protected of Na'vi.

o Untold story starring popular Avatar heroine Grace Augustine!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JENNY ZERO II #1 (OF 4)

(W) Dave Dwonch, Brockton McKinney (A / CA) Magenta King

Like a big, bad hangover, Jenny Zero is BACK! Following the events of volume one, Jenny returns to Japan with the Action Science Police, and reunites with her BFF, Dana Sheratin! But the two badass besties soon find themselves dealing with a Kaiju Death Cult, a giant burger mascot, and a new monster called . . . fame?! The massive madness starts HERE!

"Jenny Zero feels like Snotgirl and Pacific Rim had a brutally honest baby"and the end result is a delight to read." -Comicbook.com

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY LOST ONES #1 (OF 4) CVR A SCHNALL

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Emily Schnall

Harrow County is back! The award-winning, Eisner-nominated southern-gothic horror series returns with a brand-new story.

Ten years have passed since Emmy left Harrow County. Since then, a lot has happened in town, but what happened to Emmy herself, and what adventures has she gone on since she forfeited her magical powers and left town with the Abandoned. In this epic and essential tale, find out where life has taken Emmy and what dangers lurk in the shadows waiting for in this story that takes place outside of Harrow County for the first time.

"A rare thing-both wonderfully charming and genuinely disturbing."-Mike Mignola

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MANOR BLACK FIRE IN THE BLOOD #4 (OF 4) CVR A HURTT (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

As Roman Black's family unravels, Ari and Reggie go head to head over whose rein belongs at the helm of Manor Black in this final issue of the hit gothic horror series.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS TP VOL 03

(W) Jody Houser, Matthew Mercer (A) Olivia Samson (CA) Minttu Hynninen

Vox Machina enjoy a week in Westruun's lap of luxury leading up to the Winter's Crest Festival. But that costs coin, which has a bad habit of running out, so they join an underground fighting ring and bash their way to cash. Unfortunately, their ring-fighting turns out to be just a warm-up for a cold reality when a mysterious attack on Winter's Crest festivities leaves the whole town magically frozen-including one of their own. Vox Machina will have to save the day again, against a much bigger foe than they first realized! Collects issues #1-#6 of Vox Machina Origins III.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN ORIGINS FJORD HC

(W) Kevin Burke, Chris "Doc" Wyatt (A / CA) Selina Espiritu

More than just an orcish face!

Growing up in an orphanage on the Menagerie Coast, Fjord Stone has never been comfortable with the assumptions people draw from his half-orc heritage. His sweet, sensitive nature will do him no favors in Port Damali. Luckily, a chance encounter on the docks lands Fjord with a job, a mentor, and more adventure than he could ever dream of on the path that will eventually lead him to the rest of the Mighty Nein!

Kevin Burke and Chris "Doc" Wyatt, writers for the Amazon original animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, join fan-favorite artist Selina Espiritu, colorist Diana Sousa, letterer Ariana Maher, and Matthew Mercer and Travis Willingham from the cast of Critical Role to bring Fjord's early years to life in this all-new hardcover graphic novel!

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 17.99

WE HAVE DEMONS #3 (OF 3) CVR A CAPULLO (MR)

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Greg Capullo

Faith is put to the ultimate test as Lam and Gus face the demons of their past. The angelic and demonic forces of the world collide in this showstopping first arc's finale!

The best-selling creative duo of the last twenty-five years, writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, present a new blockbuster series-We Have Demons! Years in the making, this title is bursting at the seams with epic, character-driven action for teens and adults alike!

"It's beautifully detailed across every page and the art perfectly captures moments of humor and humanity as well as spectacle, horror and action. A beautiful looking book from cover to cover." -The Super Powered Fan Cast

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ASTONISHING TIMES TP

(W) Frank Barbiere, Arris Quinones (A) Ruairi Coleman (CA) Dylan Todd

In a world where superheroes are common place, Noah Sans, a young reporter trying to live up to the legacy of his father, investigates a mystery involving missing superheroes that quickly turns into a thrilling conspiracy. A modern superhero story that celebrates the genre and redefines heroes for a new generation.

Award-winning writer Frank J. Barbiere, makes his return to creator-owned comics with Astonishing Times. Collects issues #1-#5.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 22.99

EDEN TP

(W) Matthew Arnold (A / CA) Riccardo Burchielli

In the near future, two convicts (a disgraced senator and her husband) are sentenced to twenty-five years in a cryogenic penal facility for a horrible crime they claim they didn't commit. When the prison malfunctions, accidentally releasing all of the prisoners, the escapees discover that they've been incarcerated for thousands of years and are now the only survivors of a global catastrophe that wiped out all of mankind, an event so devastating that prehistoric creatures now walk the Earth once more. Will the world's worst criminals be able to rise to the challenge of building a better society than the one they left? And is true redemption ever really possible?

o Collects the Comixology series in print for the first time.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 22.99

HELLBOY & BPRD NIGHT OF THE CYCLOPS ONE-SHOT CVR A

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Olivier Vatine

Just as he finishes up one job in Greece, Hellboy is detoured into another adventure by . . . a goat? Join Hellboy in a strange hidden land of treachery and togas as he takes on the wrath of a jealous god.

Featuring the storytelling genius of Mike Mignola and Olivier Vatine, with art by Vatine and letters by Clem Robins, the Mignolaverse meets classical mythology in this new one-shot!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY & BPRD NIGHT OF THE CYCLOPS ONE-SHOT CVR B

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Olivier Vatine (CA) Mike Mignola

Just as he finishes up one job in Greece, Hellboy is detoured into another adventure by . . . a goat? Join Hellboy in a strange hidden land of treachery and togas as he takes on the wrath of a jealous god.

Featuring the storytelling genius of Mike Mignola and Olivier Vatine, with art by Vatine and letters by Clem Robins, the Mignolaverse meets classical mythology in this new one-shot!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BPRD HELL ON EARTH TP VOL 05

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi (A) Julian Totino Tedesco, Peter Sneibjerg (A / CA) Laurence Campbell

Hell on Earth comes to an end when the B.P.R.D. must defend Earth from one of the mythical Ogdru Jahad, the dragon believed to bring about the end of the world. The agents must destroy the dragon and the countless monsters it creates. Elsewhere, Russian occult director seeks help from a demon as he follows her through Hell.

A new paperback edition of spine-tingling horror collects B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth volumes 12-13 and 15, plus bonus material from writers Mike Mignola and John Arcudi and artists Laurence Campbell, Peter Snejbjerg, and others!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 29.99

HELLBOY BONES OF GIANTS HC

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A / CA) Matt Smith

When a startling discovery is made in Sweden, the B.P.R.D. sends Hellboy and Abe Sapien to investigate. What ensues is a wild adventure full of Norse legends, mythical creatures, and a threat that could bring not just Earth but the Nine Realms of Norse mythology to their knees.

Based on the illustrated novel by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, this hardcover collection brings readers into Hellboy's fight against the Frost Giants with stunning art by Matt Smith (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Long Night at Goloski Station, Barbarian Lord, Folklords) and colors by Chris O'Halloran (Folklords, Black Panther, Ice Cream Man). Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 24.99

HELLBOY SILVER LANTERN CLUB HC

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Ben Stenbeck (A / CA) Christopher Mitten

Hellboy learns firsthand about the history of the famed Silver Lantern Club! His uncle and former member Simon Bruttenholm relates tales from his time with the Silver Lantern Club, which included Sir Edward Grey, Sarah Jewell, Lady Bai, and Major Singh, as they investigated the mysterious happenings in London near the end of the 19th century!

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson expand the Hellboy universe with a new tale of strange spiritual happenings. They're joined by artists Ben Stenbeck and Christopher Mitten, with colors by Michelle Madsen. Collects the five-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 24.99

BRITISH PARANORMAL SOCIETY TIME OUT OF MIND #2 (OF 4)

(W) Chris Roberson, Mike Mignola (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

After Simon is accosted by a strange creature near the village of Noxton's mysterious standing stones, he and Honora hatch a plan to pry some information out of the tight-lipped townsfolk. Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson team up for the second issue of this new Hellboy universe series, featuring art by Andrea Mutti with colors by Lee Loughridge.

o Honora and Simon from Witchfinder in their own new series!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HELLBOY UNIVERSE ESSENTIALS WITCHFINDER TP

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Ben Stenbeck (CA) Mike Mignola

Hellboy Universe Essentials: Witchfinder chronicles one of Sir Edward Grey's first cases as an agent of the queen, an occult mystery that takes Grey from the sparkling echelons of Victorian London to its dark underbelly in his inaugural clash with the city's most infamous secret society: The Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra.

Hellboy universe creator Mike Mignola has hand-picked this series of Hellboy Universe Essentials adventures for new readers. Dive into the world of Sir Edward Grey, Witchfinder with story by Mignola, art by Ben Stenbeck, and colors by Dave Stewart! Collects In the Service of Angels #1-#5.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BLACKSAD THEY ALL FALL DOWN HC PART 01

(W) Juan D?az Canales (A / CA) Juanjo Guarnido

Award-winning international noir bestseller by writer Juan D az Canales and artist Juanjo Guarnido!

Detective John Blacksad deals with the mob, the unions, and mid-century "master builder" Lewis Solomon, who plans to pave over New York City's green spaces, come hell or high water. While Blacksad must navigate from the lofty world of 1950s theater all the way to the city's seedy depths, Solomon looms above it all in pursuit of his own dreams-but at what cost? Meanwhile, Weekly finds himself in the hot seat just as an old flame comes back to burn his pal Blacksad!

o Official Selection Angoulême 2022 Grand Prix Nominee!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STRANGER THINGS KAMCHATKA #3 (OF 4) CVR A ASPINALL

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov (CA) Marc Aspinall

As a Soviet double agent breaks his cover to help a leading scientist's two children escape from the KGB, he takes a journey into his past to make amends for his biggest regret. Meanwhile, the Demogorgon's keeper uses her "pet" to test the scientists' loyalty . . .

o Tie-in to season 3 finale of hit Netflix TV series.

"Michael Moreci spins a brilliant story here and makes clever use of all the characters."

Ian Cullen ~ Scifipulse

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #4 (OF 6) CVR A RUSSELL (MR)

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Colleen Doran (CA) P. Craig Russell

In The Last Days of Loki, artist Galen Showman illustrates the tale of Loki, his banishment from the throne of the gods, and his final fate.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLACK HAMMER REBORN #12 (OF 12) CVR A YARSKY

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Caitlin Yarsky

Multiple worlds collide in this final issue of the hit Black Hammer superhero saga where villains and heroes unite to stop the multiverse from unraveling.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AZTEC ACE COMPLETE COLLECTION HC

(W) Doug Moench (A) Various

The fifteen-issue run of Aztec Ace, created by Doug Moench, is finally collected here for the first time by IT'S ALIVE! and Dark Horse!

Aztec Ace stars Caza (AKA Ace) as he travels between the Aztec Empire and his home in the 23rd century. Ace, along with his pupil Bridget Chronopolis and his navigator named Head, struggles to save his own dimension from time paradoxes created by his enemy, the mysterious Nine-Crocodile.

o Includes a new foreword by original series editor Cat Yronwode, a new introduction by Doug Moench, a bonus collaboration between Moench and Tim Sale, a star-studded pinup gallery, and more!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 79.99

BREAK OUT #2 (OF 4) CVR A GORHAM

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Wilton Santos (CA) Adam Gorham

Teens are being routinely abducted by massive Cube spaceships and held in floating prisons, the adults have given up but Liam Watts and his friends won't sit by any longer. Now, they're planning a prison break to free his brother. But when a Cube abduction raid takes one of their own and threatens their mission, will Liam's crew be ready in time to pull off this hi-tech heist or will it all come crashing down?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COLLECTOR UNIT 731 #2 (OF 4)

(W) Will Conrad, Rod Monteiro (A / CA) Will Conrad

Prisoners of war James and John are realizing there's more going on at this camp than their captors are letting on. With prisoners' bodies getting sicker and weaker, escaping is a race against the clock. Meanwhile, Dr. Sadao Shuzen isn't seeing the results he would like, and he's facing a ticking clock of his own. Will anyone get out of Unit 731 alive?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLOAKED TP

(W) Mike Richardson (A / CA) Jordi Armengol

From Mike Richardson, creator of The Mask, comes a superhero vision as dark as the night. Twenty-five years ago, a genuine masked crimefighter came out of nowhere to declare war on crime. All of America celebrated the exploits of the black-clad vigilante . . . and then he disappeared. But when down-on-his-luck investigator Jake Stevens is hired to find the long-missing avenger, his inquiries threaten to expose the myth behind the mask. Collects Cloaked #1-#4.

"Mysterious and memorable . . . a well-executed, sleek detective story wrapped up in a superhero costume." -Multiversity Comics

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

EC ARCHIVES HAUNT OF FEAR TP VOL 02

(W) Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Jerry De Fuccio, Johnny Craig (A) Jack Davis, Jack Kamen, George Roussos, Joe Orlando, Ed Smalle (A / CA) Graham Ingles

Don't you want the Haunt?! Collecting issues #7-#12 of the classic terrifying cult horror series, and features gorgeous new digital colors-using Marie Severin's original palette as a guide, this volume includes unforgettable stories drawn by all-star comic artists Johnny Craig, Graham Ingles, Jack Davis, Jack Kamen, George Roussos, Ed Smalle, and Joe Orlando!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

COUNT CROWLEY AMATEUR MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #3 (OF 4)

(W) David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

If sobriety is supposed to bring some kind of "serenity," Jerri Bartman certainly ain't feeling it yet! Desperate to help her new werewolf friend, Jerri learns some startling history about Vincent Frights and his time in the trenches of WWII. Meanwhile, the lunar clock is ticking as an inquisitive vampire grows increasingly curious about the new host of the Count Crowley show.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CRIMINAL MACABRE SPIRIT OF THE DEMON TP

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

An original Cal McDonald horror story as a fully self-contained graphic novel hardcover by Steve Niles (30 Days of Night)!

Supernatural detective Cal McDonald is ripped again from his self-imposed retirement to resume his monster-killing career after hunting down a serial-killing priest with a blood-draining knife on a trail leading him directly to the gates of Hell!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ASSASSINS CREED VALHALLA FORGOTTEN MYTHS #3 (OF 3)

(W) Alexander Freed (A) Martin Tunica (CA) Rafael Sarmento

Norse god Baldr leads the dwarves in a defense against the Fire giants knocking at their gates! Meanwhile, a mysterious midnight visit from the woman he hopes to marry could have dire consequences.

The explosive conclusion of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths!

o 2022 is the fifteenth anniversary of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ART OF DEATHLOOP HC

(W) Arcane Studios (A) Arcane Studios

Take an inside look at the latest innovative production from the creators of Dishonored and Prey. The mysterious island of Blackreef comes to life through never-before-seen concept art, allowing readers to get up close and personal with all the equipment, adversaries, and locations Colt will encounter while hunting his targets and breaking Blackreef's time loop!

o An in depth look at the critically acclaimed next-generation shooter!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 49.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIES SPACE BOY TP VOL 13

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A / CA) McCranie, Stephen

Amy struggles to adjust to her new life at the FCP, making new friends and reuniting with old ones, all the while haunted by the specters of the night before. Meanwhile, Cassie and Schafer begin to turn up new leads in the case, all the while unaware of the manipulations of mysterious National Security agent, James Silbur.

And finally, the truth of Tammie's abduction is revealed to the world, in the newest volume of Stephen McCranie's Space Boy!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 10.99

USAGI YOJIMBO SAGA TP VOL 05 (2ND ED)

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

This fifth definitive Usagi Yojimbo collection sees the return of many of Usagi's friends. Inspector Ishida, the sneaky thief Kitsune, and the fearsome bounty hunters Gen and Stray Dog all make appearances. The retainer Tomoe Ame also returns in "Mother of Mountains," "Tomoe's Story," and the poignant tea ceremony tale, "Chanoyu". Collects Usagi Yojimbo volume three #76-#93, Usagi Yojimbo Color Special #1-#3, and more!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 29.99

BASIL AND OREGANO TP

(W) Melissa Capriglione (A / CA) Melissa Capriglione

Porta Bella Magiculinary Academy is the finest school for the art of cooking with magic, and Basil Eyres is determined to be the top student. On the first day of her senior year, Arabella Oregano, the daughter of a renowned chef, joins the academy for her senior year as well. The two are instantly smitten with each other, but Basil senses there's something Arabella is hiding from her. Still, the two work together to stand out from the class as the end of year culinary festival approaches. But when Arabella's secret is reveled, Basil is faced with the hardest decision of her life, which has the potential to throw her future aspirations in jeopardy.

o A YA LGBTQA+ tale suitable for all audiences.

o An original graphic novel from up and coming artist Melissa Capriglione.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 11

(W) Kentaro Miura (A / CA) Kentaro Miura

The adult horror manga against which all other are measured continues in deluxe oversized hardcover editions. Guts the Black Swordsman and company prepare to leave the port of Vritannis, only to have their way blocked by an army of abominations led by a powerful Kushan sorcerer. Even Guts' accursed Berserker armor may not be enough to stem the bestial tide . . . especially when faced by the leviathan astral form of the malefic Kushan Emperor! Collects Berserk volumes 31-33, including three-fold-out color posters.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 49.99

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 09

(W) One (A / CA) One

Even Mob has a social life . . . but Reigen's constant demands on his time are starting to seriously interfere with his friends and school. When Reigen carelessly suggests only he truly understands Mob, his disciple walks out on him! Now Reigen has to take a hard look at his own career, and decides the only way forward is to make his business legitimate-but that's going to be put to a tough test when the con artist exorcist is asked to cast out a spirit on national TV!

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 11.99

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS VOL 02

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

The Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Two collects volumes four, five, and six in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series: "Tales of the Dead Town," "The Stuff of Dreams," and "Pilgrimage of the Sacred and the Profane." Illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, the legend of D endures!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 19.99