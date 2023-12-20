Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: darth vader, star wars

New Lawyers & Bounty Hunters Revealed For Star Wars 2024 (Spoilers)

Today, Marvel Comics publishes its second Star Wars Revelations. to tease what is to come for Star Wars in 2024...

Today, Marvel Comics publishes its second Star Wars Revelations. The first from this time last year set up and teased the future of Star Wars to come from Marvel Comics through 2023, including Dark Droids still playing out. This time, it does so much tease a series of images to be reinterpreted in months to come, as Timeless does, but instead teases plots across the Star Wars universe with a series of short stories. And in the process introducing a few new characters.

So we get an introduction to a new player and Imperial lawyer, Advocate Salli Georgio. Because, it seems, as well as Stormtroopers, the Empire needs lawyers, even freelance ones with eyepatches.

We have bar hopper bounty hunter Raislin Grace telling tall tales of derring-do in this galaxy far, far away.

With Doctor Aphra next on her list. This is not the only Star Wars character to be in a killer's sights in Revelations.

With Aurra, part of a team, keeping Jango Fett in line from afar.

With greater plans as for where Fett can take them…. if still alive. While Darth Vader has some excellent new droids at his command.

If they survive that is. Although in today's Darth Vader #41, just as the Scourge attempts to control Darth Vader…

…he ascertains plans from The Scourge…

… and it looks like Vader is doing his own work controlling droids just like the Scourge does. Well, almost…

… in fact, he probably does it a little better with a little extra help from the Force…

While over in today's Doctor Aphra #13, the Scourge is more wistful about its abilities and appeal.

Especially given everyone else it now has under its… thrall.

It has come for the metal, it now has the muddle, the cyborgs and hybrids, is the mind next on its list? It does rather seem to have Force envy.. .

STAR WARS REVELATIONS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230732

(W) Marc Guggenheim, Various (A) Salvador Larroca, Various (CA) Rod Reis

FROM THE HIGH REPUBLIC TO THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY AND BEYOND! JABBA THE HUTT! DARTH VADER! MACE WINDU! KEEVE TRENNIS, THRAWN AND MORE!

Introducing new characters, new twists and new turns across all of Marvel's STAR WARS line! This star-studded issue puts the pieces on the board for what's to come in a galaxy far, far away! Rated T In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $6.99

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #41

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230748

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Leinil Yu

MORE MACHINE THAN MAN! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

DARTH VADER has been taken over by THE SCOURGE! Or has THE SCOURGE been taken over by DARTH VADER? The Dark Lord's journey in the DARK DROIDS saga reaches its climax with a shocking twist that digs deep into Vader's very identity and future! Rated T In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #39

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230757

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Betsy Cola

ABOVE ALL! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

The SCOURGE sets its sights on TAGGE CORPORATION…and DOMINA TAGGE! As the ACQUISITOR falls from the sky, DOCTOR APHRA fights for survival… …against an entity that threatens to consume everything she loves! (Including herself!) Rated T In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

