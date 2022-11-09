New Looks For Old Mutants In Legion Of X #7 (XSpoilers)

One month ago, Bleeding Cool reported X-Men bar gossip coming out of New York Comic Con, saying "Spinning out of some late-night bar gossip at New York Comic-Con is the word that the X-Men character Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler, will be getting horns in the X-books. Currently leading the Legion Of X title by Si Spurrier, Rafael Pimentel and Netho Diaz, cover images (seen below) show a Nightcrawler with huge horns, and spikes all over, but I am told that a) this is not some temporary aberration but b) expect smaller horns to be standard on Nightcrawler going forward. Not a curse, not a secondary mutation but… something else. And that will remain with him though Krakoan resurrection…"

Well, in today's Legion X #7, we get to see the new horns on Nightcrawler…

And that they survive, as Mister Sinister puts it, reversion to factory settings.

But he's not the only classic X-Man getting a new look, as we get to see how people look in the astral plane as part of Legion's Altar psychological real estate.

Turns out not everyone looks the same on the inside as they do on the outside. Which, yes, might make for some other changes to people communing with Legion.

Warlock, without all the gubbins. This is a different, and locational temporary in nature. But what is affecting Nightcrawler seems to be affecting other longstanding X-Men as well, including another not exactly shy of transformation.

Warren Worthington III, original X-Men member. Wild guess… is this The Beast trying to give other X-Men the same kind of beastly second mutation that he received?

Wouldn't be the worst thing he's done… even in today's Wolverine…

LEGION OF X #7

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220998

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ben Harvey

MONSTROUS TERROR HITS MUTANTKIND!

Something monstrous is afoot! Nightcrawler has developed some very uncanny physical features – and he's not the only one. MeanCypher and Warlock have made a startling discovery about the seemingly innocuous blooms floating out of the Astral Plane. Will the Legionnaires be able to untangle this web of threats before it envelops mutantkind? RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #27

MARVEL COMICS

SEP221005

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ALL-NEW, ALL-SAVAGE WOLVERINE!

WOLVERINE's been sold out. BANNISTER's been duped. And when the dust settles, there's something…different about Logan. Wolverine's saga in the Krakoan era takes a savage turn with a decision – and a betrayal – that changes everything! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99