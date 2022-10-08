The X-Men's Nightcrawler Will Be Getting Permanent Horns Like Hellboy

Spinning out of some late-night bar gossip at New York Comic-Con is the word that the X-Men character Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler, will be getting horns in the X-books. Currently leading the Legion Of X title by Si Spurrier, Rafael Pimentel and Netho Diaz, cover images (seen below) show a Nightcrawler with huge horns, and spikes all over, but I am told that a) this is not some temporary aberration but b) expect smaller horns to be standard on Nightcrawler going forward. Not a curse, not a secondary mutation but… something else. And that will remain with him though Krakoan resurrection…

LEGION OF X #6

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220788

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Rafael Pimentel (CA) Dike Ruan

DIVINE JUDGMENT OF THE ATTACK ON MARS! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it's not only the planet Mars that's at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

LEGION OF X #7

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220998

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ben Harvey

MONSTROUS TERROR HITS MUTANTKIND!

Something monstrous is afoot! Nightcrawler has developed some very uncanny physical features – and he's not the only one. MeanCypher and Warlock have made a startling discovery about the seemingly innocuous blooms floating out of the Astral Plane.

Will the Legionnaires be able to untangle this web of threats before it envelops mutantkind? RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99 LEGION OF X #8

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220892

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ben Harvey

DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR!

Goodbye, Warren Worthington III – A.K.A ANGEL – and hello murderous winged monster. It's up to the Legionnaires to stop his rampage and figure out what's going on. Good news: The mystical BLACK KNIGHT has come to their aid! Bad news: Angel's not the only mutant turning into a monster. And NIGHTCRAWLER's inner, savage beast threatens to completely take control. Meanwhile, in Krakoa, the BANSHEE/GHOST RIDER hybrid known as VOX IGNIS senses a disturbance within the island. Could it be a coincidence that CYPHER has suddenly fallen ill? As the hostility between LEGION and PROFESSOR X grows, the stability of the island becomes less certain. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99

LEGION OF X #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221108

