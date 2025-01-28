Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: conner kent, odyssey

A New Love Interest For Connor? (Green Lantern #19 Spoilers)

A New Love Interest For Connor in Green Lantern #19? And no, it's not Kyle Rayner. (Spoilers)

Previously teased by Jeremy Adams for Green Lantern, is Odyssey, The Time Bandit. "This is Odyssey! She is a time bandit. A character who steals things throughout time and will appear primarily in the main Green Lantern run."

And she pops by in Green Lantern #19, by Jeremy Adams, Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert, as Green Lantern goes DC All In. Right in the middle of a bit of extra-curricular admin.

Though this is in a period where emotions are spilling out across the spectrum more than usual.

And it's up to Green Lantern Kyle Rayner to get back together with Connor, you know, just like they used to. Or was that a different Connor? So many of them to choose from. But with Odyssey in the picture, it won't be the boys getting together…

Kyle Rayner may be immune to the emotional excess flooding down, but Conner is most definitely not. And Miss Martian isn't around, so… time to take flight.

And the feeling seems to be potentially reciprocated. Well, getting topless in the rain may have just helped that along a little. Green Lantern #19, by Jeremy Adams, Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert, is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

GREEN LANTERN #19

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert (CA) Ariel Colon

A NEW ERA OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS BEGINS HERE! Go all in with Green Lantern as Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps are given a new mandate to patrol the galaxy, fight crime, and stop the rise of "fractal" lanterns throughout the universe. An exciting new status quo for the DC Universe begins here!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/29/2025

