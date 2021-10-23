New Men #1 & Ghoul Agency #1 in Action Lab's January 2022 Solicits

I don't know if Rob Liefeld or Scott Rosenberg own the New Men from Extreme Studios. But Action Lab are publishing a new New Men #1, from Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande in their January 2022 solicitations as well as another new series, Ghoul #1 by Gene Selassie and Orlando Baez about a supernatural-dealing advertising agency which is right up my street. Here are their full listings.

NEW MEN #1 (OF 4) CVR A AKANDE (MR)

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A / CA) Dotun Akande

It's the near future, and those who face death without fear are given the abilities of gods – superpowers! People are tying themselves to train tracks and running into burning buildings to gain these powers. Few succeed. Most die. Those that succeed are "New Men", but they're hunted down by the badass bounty hunter, Shade! Dive headfirst into the mind-blowing world of bio-punk superhuman action straight from amazing first-time African creators, Ayodele and Akande!

GHOUL AGENCY #1 (MR)

(W) Gene Selassie (A / CA) Orlando Baez

Meet Shay Melendez, a hard working creative for a unique advertising agency, one that caters to clientele ranging from mad scientists to creatures of the night. Can Shay land an account that her micro-managing literal demon of a boss, Sandy, is sure to fumble?

DIGGER #4 (MR)

(W) Marcelo Ferreira, Adrian Speckert, Cory Todd Hughes (A) Athila Fabbio, Michael Rodrigue (CA) Marcelo Ferreira

After dozens of boats go missing along Lake Brighton, the Gravediggers decide to investigate, sensing monstrous foul play. But when they discover an antique hatchet buried in a boat's stern, their clue path leads them to their toughest foes yet – zombie Vikings! With the Brighton Boat Show fast approaching, it's up to Digger and Spade to stop the undead nordics before they pillage the town and finish building their Viking ship!

HARD PROMISES #3

(W) Michael Serrano (A / CA) Cassidy Morgan

Miles tries to gather more information about the future but Red is still reluctant to share. They decide to take a walk down memory lane and explore their old stopping grounds. After being confronted with unwanted people from their past, Red insists on them going to their old high school. Miles hopes to rekindle their past love but Red delivers some gut wrenching news of the future while a monster lurks in the shadows. Will Miles be able to overcome his expectations of their past relationship and accept his fate as a hero?

HATH NO FURY TP VOL 01

(W) Steph Cannon, Luke Martinez (A / CA) Judd Abinuman

Hath No Fury is a fantasy story about two powerful women, each leaders of their people, who are forced into an unlikely alliance to save thousands from the depredations of a vicious tyrant. Thrown into an unfamiliar world and beset by dangers both magical and mundane, Freya and Yatzil will have to learn to cooperate to survive.

