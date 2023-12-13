Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: clark bint, Magdalene Visaggio, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

New Preview Of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe #1

Titan Comics has released a first look at Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe, the comic book prequel to Zack Snyder's upcoming Netflix films

Titan Comics, fresh as a new Premier publisher at Diamond Comics, has released a first look at Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe, the comic book prequel to the upcoming Zack Snyder Netflix films by Magdalene Visaggio, Clark Bint and Francesco Segala. "Set 5 years before the events depicted in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE provides backstory for the characters of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, leaders of a band of outlaw revolutionaries (played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), and their formidable family's history. As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war."

Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe #1 will be published on the 24th of January 2024.

REBEL MOON HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE #1

Story: Zack Snyder

Writer: Mags Visaggio

Artist: Clark Bint

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: January 10, 2024

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED NETFLIX MOVIE,REBEL MOON! STORY BY ACCLAIMED DIRECTOR ZACK SNYDER (300, MAN OF STEEL, AND ARMY OF THE DEAD) AND WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMICS WRITER MAGS VISAGGIO. As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.

NOV230755 COVER A: ARTGERM

NOV230756 COVER B: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

NOV230757 COVER C: BALDEMAR RIVAS

NOV230758 COVER D: ANDREA OLIMPIERI

NOV230759 COVER E: FEDERICO BERTONI

NOV230760 COVER F: FOIL ARTGERM ($13.99)

NOV230761 COVER G: COLORED BLANK SKETCH ($4.99)

JUST ADDED! OCT238888 COVER FOC: ARTGERM SKETCH VIRGIN

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #2 (OF 4) CVR A WARREN JOHNSON (M

TITAN COMICS

DEC230829

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON! STORY BY ACCLAIMED DIRECTOR ZACK SNYDER (300, MAN OF STEEL, AND ARMY OF THE DEAD) AND WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMICS WRITER MAGS VISAGGIO.

As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war. In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

