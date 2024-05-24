Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: august 2024, Geofrey D Wessell, rogue trooper

New Rogue Trooper Story In 2000AD/Rebellion August 2024 Solicits

2000AD/Rebellion in their August 2024 solicits includes a new Rogue Trooper story starting in 2000AD by Geoffrey D. Wessel and Paul Marshall.

We already talked about Brian K Vaughan coming to Battle Action from 2000AD/Rebellion in their August 2024 solicits and solicitations. But, with new media murmurings around a movie, it may be worth checking out a new Rogue Trooper story starting in 2000AD, Recon by Geoffrey D. Wessel and Paul Marshall.

2000 AD PROG PACK (AUGUST 2024 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241946

(W) John Wagner, Dan Abnett, Geoffrey D Wessel, David Barnett, Mike Carroll (A) Colin MacNeil, I.N.J. Culbard, Paul Marshall, Lee Milmore, Joe Currie (CA) Mike Perkins

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The Judges are in the robots' sights as Judge Dredd: 'Machine Rule' barrels towards its explosive finale, by John Wagner & Colin MacNeil; Bridget Kurtis goes AWOL in Brink: 'Consumed' by Dan Abnett & INJ Culbard; there's the start of a new Rogue Trooper thriller, 'Recon', by Geoffrey D. Wessel & Paul Marshall; a villainous new outfit appears in Herne & Shuck: Suffer the Children by David Barnett & Lee Milmore; and more of the alien-invaded world is revealed in 'Silver' by Mike Carroll & Joe Currie! Plus Prog 2396 is a bumper 48-page issue, with bonus stories!

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

BATTLE ACTION #1 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241947

(W) Garth Ennis, Brian K. Vaughan (A) Chris Burnham (A / CA) Keith Burns

Blazing Battle Action on each page! Garth Ennis and Keith Burns reunite for a 10-issue maxi-series which tells the final story of Johnny Red, aerial ace! Johnny Redburn's battle against the German Luftwaffe continues into the final year of the Second World War – but Johnny's long war has taken a toll on him, and his bravery now edges towards recklessness. Will he make through the last months of the war? Then! In a guest feature, writer Brian K. Vaughan makes his Battle Action debut, joined by artist Chris Burnham for a shocking post-apocalyptic fable! In a hostile future London where Kids Rule, a young American boy runs for his life from a mob of xenophobic British Punks – but he has a secret weapon they aren't expecting…

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #471 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241948

(W) Ian Edington, Liam Johnson, David Baillie, Mike Carroll, Ken Niemand (A) Kevin West, Warren Pleece, Steve Yeowell, John Higgins, Conor Boyle (CA) Luke Horsman

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman has a hostile ET to take down in 'Hive' by Ian Edginton & Kevin West; Armitage: 'Bullets for an Old Man' by Liam Johnson & Warren Pleece, and Harrower Squad: 'Urban Rotation' by David Baillie & Steve Yeowell both reach their explosive finales, as does Dreadnoughts: 'Nothing to Fear' by Mike Carroll & John Higgins; and there's a complete Tale From the Black Museum. Plus interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

MONSTER FUN AUGUST 2024

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241949

(W) Roger Langridge, Stacey Whittle, Alec Worley, Matt Baxter, Ned Hartley, Pete Wells, Dave Bulmer, Derek Fridolfs, Ramzee, Steve Roberts (A) Roger Langridge, Brett Parson, Karl Dixon, Andreas Butzcbach, Wayne Thompson, Stephen Webster, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Claude Tc, Steve Roberts (CA) Chris Garbutt

Who has frightening football skills? Which character is a scary sprinter? Is there a terrifying table tennis team amongst our motley crew of critters? Let's find out in the Monster Fun's August issue! This summer is bursting with big, sporting events including UEFA Euro 2024, the British Grand Prix, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Everyone is going sport-crazy, and Monster Fun is no exception! Will our resident beasts and beings – including Gums, Kid Kong, Captain Zom, Sir Render *and* Frankencritter – know the difference between athletic prowess and athlete's foot?! We also have the penultimate episode of Rex Power – things are certainly heating up for Korey and our favourite dino-warrior!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

JERRY SIEGELS SYNDICATE OF CRIME VS THE CRIME GENIE TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241952

(W) Jerry Siegel (A) Reg Bunn

The "King of Crooks" returns! The Spider is a fabulous intellectual adventurer who straddles both sides of the law and uses a whole host of super equipment to stay one step ahead of his enemies. When small-time hoodlum Steve Gurko unwittingly releases a magical entity from captivity, he quickly gains the kind of power he could only ever dream about. Embarking on a crime spree, Gurko soon finds himself on the Spider's radar. But the astounding crime fighter is about to face his toughest opponent to date because the Crime Genie won't be enslaved by a fool like Gurko for long. Once unleashed, this mystical menace possesses enough might to enslave the human race forever!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

LAWLESS BALLOTS OVER BADROCK TP (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241954

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) Phil Winslade

As Marshal of Badrock, Metta Lawson saved the town she has come to love from being annihilated by the corrupt corporation Munce Inc., established it as a thriving haven of free trade, and brokered an uneasy peace with the enigmatic Zhind race. Now, having resigned her position as Marshal, Metta faces a new kind of fight – a political battle for the mayorship of Badrock! But without Metta enforcing the law, things aren't looking good for Badrock. The mysterious Mr. Roke continues to establish a hold over the citizens of the town through his protection racket, the town's major employer, Getz, is conducting shady experiments with potentially disastrous consequences, and the SJS continues to work to undermine the fragile balance that Lawson managed to establish before her resignation. Dan Abnett (Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Phil Winslade's (Howard the Duck, Wonder Woman) frontier epic continues in this fifth action-packed volume!

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK DEFINITIVE ED HC VOL 02 DIAMOND EXC

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241959

(W) Pat Mills (A) Bryan Talbot (CA) Gem Sheldrake (A / CA) Kevin O'Neill

A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The Definitive series of the Nemesis the Warlock saga continues as Torquemada's crusade to destroy all alien life reaches the planet of the Goths, a species of alien which has modelled their culture on early twentieth-century Britain. Nemesis must team up with the Goth leader, the Ion Duke, to stop them being eradicated by Torquemada's army of Terminators. Collecting the entire series in order, with the colour centre-spread pages reproduced in their original form, the Definitive collection of Nemesis the Warlock is the ultimate way to read one of the most important sci-fi sagas published in the pages of 2000 AD. Written by Pat Mills (Marshal Law) and drawn by Kevin O'Neill (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and Bryan Talbot (Sandman, The Adventures of Luther Arkwright), this definitive series compiles the complete storyline in order. Available in Softcover, and in a PREVIEWS Exclusive Hardcover edition.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK DEFINITIVE ED TP VOL 02

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241960

(W) Pat Mills (A) Jesus Redondo (A / CA) Kevin O'Neill

The Definitive series of the Nemesis the Warlock saga continues as Torquemada's crusade to destroy all alien life reaches the planet of the Goths, a species of alien which has modelled their culture on early twentieth-century Britain. Nemesis must team up with the Goth leader, the Ion Duke, to stop them being eradicated by Torquemada's army of Terminators. Collecting the entire series in order, with the colour centre-spread pages reproduced in their original form, the Definitive collection of Nemesis the Warlock is the ultimate way to read one of the most important sci-fi sagas published in the pages of 2000 AD. Written by Pat Mills (Marshal Law) and drawn by Kevin O'Neill (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) and Bryan Talbot (Sandman, The Adventures of Luther Arkwright), this definitive series compiles the complete storyline in order.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

JUDGE DREDD COMP CASE FILES TP VOL 22 (S&S ED)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN241953

(W) John Wagner, Grant Morrison, Mark Millar (A) Carlos Ezquerra, John Burns (A / CA) Mick Austin

On the mean streets of Mega-City One, the Judges are the law. Charged with executing justice in this futuristic metropolis, these individuals are the best of the best battle-hardened warriors dedicated to their cause. Toughest of all is Judge Dredd – a lawman who doesn't know how to quit! In this volume of the bestselling Case Files series, Dredd travels back to 2001 New York City in order to destroy a deadly space parasite capable of wiping out all life on Earth. And the alien action continues in Crusade, where Dredd competes with other Mega-City Judges to recover a long-lost Justice Department craft that has recently crash-landed in the South Pole. Stories from 2000 AD and the Judge Dredd Megazine, from December 1994 to May 1995.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

