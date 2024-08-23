Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: luke cage, Madame Masque, rick jones, Robbie Robertson

New Venom – Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, Rick Jones or Luke Cage?

Is the New Venom going to be Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, Rick Jones or Luke Cage? Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez will reveal all.

All-New Venom #1 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez is launching in December as Venom gets a new host to follow Venom War. Not Eddie Brock or Dylan Brock it seems. Did both sides lose? Looks like it. And the identity of the new Venom is being hidden in this new very non-cosmic, ground-level series, initially at least, with four suspects, Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, Rick Jones, and Luke Cage.

Robbie Robertson first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #51 in 1967, created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr, one of the first black characters in American comics to play a serious supporting role, rather than comic relief. A high-ranking editor at the Daily Bugle, and a close friend of publisher J. Jonah Jameson, Bill Nunn played Robbie Robertson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and Lamorne Morris in the upcoming Spider-Noir.

Madame Masque first appeared as the Big M in Tales of Suspense #97 in 1967, created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan as an occasional love interest and enemy of Iron Man and the daughter of Count Nefaria. She originally wore a golden mask to cover up her disfigured face and continued to do so after her face was healed. A version of her Whitney Frost identity appears in the second season of Agent Carter played by Wynn Everett.

Rick Jones first appeared in Hulk #1 in 1962, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, as the instigator and sidekick of the Hulk, before gaining a wider role in the Marvel Universe, including becoming a modern-day Bucky to Captain America, companion to Captain Marvel and Rom the Spaceknight, as well as stopping the Kree–Skrull War.

Luke Cage first appeared in Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1 in 1972, created by Archie Goodwin, George Tuska, Roy Thomas and John Romita Sr, also known as Power Man, one of the earliest black superheroes to be featured as the protagonist and title character of a Marvel comic. Mike Colter portrayed the character in the Netflix television series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Defenders…

