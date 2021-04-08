A New X-Men #1 and a New Jonathan Hickman Comic for Reign Of X

As Marvel Comics continues to publish the interlinked X-Men comic books shown by Jonathan Hickman, from the island of Krakoa, the latest phase has been dubbed Reign Of X. And after this summer's event, The Hellfire Gala, we will get some relaunches and new series from some familiar Krakoan names.

This will include a brand new X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan and House Of X artist Pepe Larraz in July.

A new unnamed series by Leah Williams and Valerio Schiti in August. Which begins with a 'The'. The Trial maybe?

And a new Jonathan Hickman title in September. With an artist whose name appears to begin with A. Possibly AREIC…?

Do you have any better guesses for that one? Here's the Marvel PR for the new X-Men-related titles:

The Reign of X is here! The latest era in writer Jonathan Hickman's revolutionary transformation of the X-Men universe is now underway, bringing with it exciting new titles like last month's Children of the Atom by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang, next month's Way of X by Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn, and May's X-Corp by Tini Howard and Alberto Foche. And after June's highly-anticipated franchise-spanning Hellfire Gala, fans can expect even more surprises, including a trio of brand-new series by amazing X-Men creators such as Gerry Duggan, Leah Williams, Pepe Larraz, Valerio Schiti, and the Head of X himself, writer Jonathan Hickman. Stay tuned to Marvel.com in the coming weeks for more information on these upcoming launches!

I was once told by Marvel Comics sources that Jonathan Hickman wouldn't allow an Uncanny X-Men title as part of the House Of X line. Might he have changed his mind since then? Or will we get something completely different from Jonathan so as not to directly compete with Gerry Duggan?